Council hears a variety of topics

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Changes at a pair of downtown Van Wert intersections are becoming permanent.

Monday night, members of Van Wert City Council heard the first of three readings of two resolutions making the intersections of S. Walnut St. and Central Ave. and S. Market St. at Central four way stops for good. Stop signs were added at both of those intersections in late June, and traffic lights at the two intersections were placed in flashing mode for a month. They were bagged after that and will be taken down by city crews. Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming noted additional street painting will be done at both of the new four way stops. He also said street painting will soon begin in other spots around the city.

Mayor Ken Markward noted vouchers for the upcoming citywide clean-up effort will be available starting Monday, August 18, in the Water Office in the Municipal Building. The vouchers are intended for large and bulky items. Residents with vouchers will be able to dispose of those items in September.

During his report, Law Director John Hatcher shared information about proposed changes to the city’s junk and rubbish laws. The changes include mandatory minimum fines for habitual offenders. Action could be taken at a future meeting.

Council members heard a brief presentation from city resident Joe Jared, who proposed test strips for lead in water pipes be given to city water customers, especially those living in older homes. However, Fleming disgreed with the idea.

“Typically, test strips would not be a viable way to test for lead, at least not the way we would have to report it,” Fleming stated. “We don’t see a lead problem – we’ve been testing for a couple decades now. We test 30 homes every quarter and yes, there’s lead, but we’re always under the 90th percentile in what’s allowable in EPA regulations. We’ve not had to do any additional treatment for lead.”

An ordinance allowing the transfer of property at 133 Balyeat Ave. to the Land Bank was approved on its third and final reading.

Council went into executive session twice during Monday’s meeting, once to discuss the state’s opioid settlement that could result in local funds to fight opioid addiction, while the other was to discuss the purchase or sale of real estate. No action was taken on either of those topics.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 25, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.