Downtown demolition…

Demolition and clean-up continued Tuesday at the site of the former Thomas Jewelers building on S. Washington St. in downtown Van Wert. According to Christy Martin, Program Manager with Van Wert Area Economic Development, the project was a collaboration between the Van Wert County Foundation and the Van Wert County Land Bank. Those involved were unable to asseses and abate it safely, making it a “hot demo” to get the structure down before it fell. Martin said future plans for the site are not set at this time. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent