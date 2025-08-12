Holiday magic hits the Niswonger stage

Submitted information

The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner, and the Niswonger Performing Arts Center is ready to make it unforgettable. The curtain is rising on a dazzling lineup of holiday shows and now’s your chance to grab the best seats in the house.

We’ll kick off the festive season in high gear with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone on Saturday, November 29 – a legendary rock & roll experience that will have you singing along to timeless hits. Then, the spirit of the season truly soars with Christmas In The Air on Saturday, December 6, filling the theatre with classic carols and heartwarming holiday cheer. Finally, wrap up your holiday celebrations with Jason Petty’s Nashville Christmas on Saturday, December 13, a toe-tapping country Christmas you’ll never forget.

Christmas in the Air is one of three holiday performances slated to take place at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Photo submitted

“There’s just something special about seeing a show live,” said Quincy Thompson, Marketing Director for Van Wert Live. “For a couple of hours, you get to step away from the busyness of life, laugh, sing, and share moments with the people you care about. Those memories stick with you — and they really do add joy to your everyday life.”

This holiday season, we’re making it even easier to treat your loved ones and yourself. When you purchase tickets to all three holiday shows, you’ll save 20 percent off your entire order. That’s right – three incredible nights of music, laughter, and holiday joy at a fraction of the cost. Talk about a deal worth celebrating.

Whether you’re singing along to 60s favorites, swaying to beloved Christmas classics, or enjoying the warm twang of a Nashville holiday, these shows are the perfect way to create memories with family and friends. Don’t wait – the magic of the holidays at the Niswonger is just a ticket away.

Tickets are on sale now to the public. Don’t wait – these shows are a gift you’ll want to open early. For more information on memberships and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.