Lancers golfers win NWC match

VW independent sports

Lincolnview 168 Columbus Grove 170 Crestview 175

Lincolnview topped Columbus Grove and Crestview in a NWC tri-match at Hickory Sticks on Tuesday.

Seth Brant led the Lancers and tied Crestview’s Mathew Dealey for match medalist honors with a 36. Jacob Geier shot a 42 and Bosten Bailey and Chayse Overholt each finished with a 45.

Logan Schlemmer carded a 42 for Crestview, followed by Chase Feasby (47) and Kash Lichtensteiger (50). Columbus Grove was led by Gage Sautter, who finished with a 41.