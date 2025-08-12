The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025

Lancers golfers win NWC match

VW independent sports

Lincolnview 168 Columbus Grove 170 Crestview 175

Lincolnview topped Columbus Grove and Crestview in a NWC tri-match at Hickory Sticks on Tuesday.

Seth Brant led the Lancers and tied Crestview’s Mathew Dealey for match medalist honors with a 36. Jacob Geier shot a 42 and Bosten Bailey and Chayse Overholt each finished with a 45.

Logan Schlemmer carded a 42 for Crestview, followed by Chase Feasby (47) and Kash Lichtensteiger (50). Columbus Grove was led by Gage Sautter, who finished with a 41.

