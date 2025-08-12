Wren to come alive as the “Wiffleball Capital of Ohio”

Wrenway Park is ready for this weekend’s wiffleball action. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

WREN — In the southwest corner of Van Wert County, Wren, with an estimated population of 165, will be home to considerably more people this Thursday-Saturday, as people flock to the village for this year’s Wren Homecoming celebration. The annual event is held during the third weekend of August and it features the annual wiffleball tournament at the aptly named Wrenway Park. The tournament is famous for making Wren “The Wiffleball Capital of Ohio.”

Things will begin with a community worship service led by Pleasant View Church at Moser Park at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, along with the Food Shack from 5:30-8 p.m.

Friday’s attractions will include the 27th annual Wren Cruise-In car show from 5:30-8 p.m.; the Little Miss and Mr. Wiffleball pageant at 6:30 at Moser Park; a burnout for car show participants at 8 p.m.; an inflatable race at 9 p.m., and music by the Brother Believe Me from 9:30 to midnight.

The 33nd annual wiffleball tournament opening ceremony will be held at 5:50 p.m. Friday. Bill Tumbleson, who has lived in Wren since 1938, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, followed by the official first pitch at 6 p.m at Wrenway Park. Four games will be played on Friday night. Led by two-time defending champion Eager Beavers, 16 teams are competing for the coveted traveling trophy.

The annual Wren Fire & EMS Pancake and Sausage Breakfast will start things off from 7-11 a.m. Saturday at the Wren Fire Department, and the tournament will resume promptly at 8:30 a.m. with four more games.

The Little Miss and Mr. Wiffleball announcement will be made at 11:50 a.m. Other offerings on Saturday will include wing war winners at 12 p.m., an egg toss at 1 p.m.; a pie eating contest at 2 p.m.; summer ball awards at Moser Park at 2 p.m.; the annual homecoming parade at 4 p.m.; the Jr. wiffleball championship at 5 p.m.; reverse raffles at 6 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. and the finale – the wiffleball championship game at 9:30 p.m.

For the 4 p.m. parade (lineup at 3 p.m.), no parking will be allowed on Ohio 49 or E. Jackson St. after 11 a.m. Saturday. In addition, no parking will be allowed on South St., Front St. or on the old railroad from 12-5 p.m. Parking will be available at Wrenway Park.

Here is the list of teams participating in the wiffleball tournament and the schedule of first round games:

Whiffers vs. Roo Crew; Office In The Woods vs. Wiff Us Luck; Wren Auto Repair vs. Clean Up Crew: Longballers vs. Mind’s Eye Graphics; Eager Beavers (2x defending champions) vs. MKS Siding; Power Lift vs. Ball Busters; BLD Blue Jays vs. Wiffle Warriors; Tigers vs. Mud Bunnies.