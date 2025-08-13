Dealey, Custer earn match medalist honors

Coldwater 168 Crestview 173 (boys)

CELINA — Crestview’s Mathew Dealey shot a 1-under par 35 and won match medalist honors during Wednesday’s match against Coldwater at the Mercer County Elks Golf Club.

The Knights lost by five strokes, 168-173. Logan Schlemmer fired a 44, followed by Chase Feasby (46) and Kash Lichtensteiger (48). Coldwater was led by Landon Knapke (40), followed by Briggs Howell (41), Lance Vial (43) and Ty Wenning (44).

Wayne Trace 210 Lincolnview 214 Shawnee 220 (girls)

Wayne Trace won Wednesday’s tri-match against Lincolnview and Shawnee at Willow Bend on Wednesday.

Reagan McGarvey led the Raiders with a 47, while Ella Crosby shot a 51. Ryann Jay was one stroke behind at 52, and Olivia Baughman finished with a 60. Lincolnview’s Grace Custer was the match medalist with a score of 45. She was followed by fellow Lancers Eme Renner (52), Lainey Spear (56) and Avery Zielke (61). Taylor Lichty led Shawnee with a 52.