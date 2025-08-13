First recipient of new Jared Fleming scholarship named

Shown above are Austin Fleming, Kim Fleming, Owen Scott, and Jay Fleming. Scott, a 2025 Van Wert High School graduate, was awarded the first ever Jared Fleming Running Scholarship on Wednesday. Jared Fleming was a standout runner at Van Wert High School. Scott will run at the collegiate level at Youngstown State University. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Owen Scott, a 2025 graduate of Van Wert High School, has been awarded the inaugural Jared Fleming Running Scholarship, created in memory of 2013 Van Wert graduate, 2012 track and field state champion Jared Fleming, and an Ohio State University student-athlete.

Fleming, a standout Van Wert High School cross country and track athlete whose roots and achievements in Van Wert continue to inspire, passed away on May 10, 2025, at the age of 31 after a courageous year-long battle with neuroendocrine cancer.

Scott broke one of Fleming’s records, the 1600 meter run the day Fleming passed. Fleming’s athletic legacy includes claiming the 800-meter state title in 2012, seven-time All-Ohio, and setting school records that inspired generations of Van Wert runners, including Scott, who later surpassed many of Fleming’s records during his own decorated high school career.

Jared’s father, Jay Fleming, shared how meaningful it is to see the scholarship take root so quickly.

“The Fleming family is so delighted to know now that we’ve created something that is literally going to go on forever for a Van Wert running athlete,” he said. “This is really something that was supposed to be intended for next year, but looking back at all the events that took place and the people that have reached out, and following Owen’s career, we appreciate so much that when you spoke with Jared and connected, he said there’s no more fitting, better person to receive the first Jared Fleming Running Scholarship than Owen Scott.”

In addition to the scholarship, Jared’s mother, Kim Fleming, presented Owen with a sealed letter written by Jared before his passing.

“Jared had a wish list,” Kim said. “We don’t know what’s in this letter, but we know he wrote this before you even broke his mile record or won the state title. Somehow, he just knew. He said we had to give it to Owen before he goes to college. Little did he know the scholarship would be established and Owen would be awarded with the first one.”

Scott will leave this Saturday to begin his collegiate running career at Youngstown State University, carrying both the scholarship and Jared’s words with him as he steps into the next chapter.

The Jared Fleming Running Scholarship will be awarded annually to a Van Wert High School graduate who has demonstrated excellence in running, leadership, and perseverance – the same qualities Fleming embodied both on and off the track. Through the generosity of the community and beyond, and the vision of the Fleming family, the scholarship has been established as a permanent fund through the Van Wert County Foundation, ensuring Fleming’s impact will endure for generations of runners to come.

For more information on the scholarship or to contribute to its future, contact the Van Wert County Foundation.