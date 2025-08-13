Runway expansion helps the arts

By Quincy Thompson/special to the VW independent

Thanks to the recent runway expansion at the Van Wert County Regional Airport, Van Wert can now accommodate larger jets – this includes the Gulfstream 550 set to land this afternoon, which belongs to philanthropist and Gaither Gospel enthusiast Scott Niswonger. This will be the largest jet that Van Wert County Regional Airport has ever seen, and will bring the Van Wert native back to town for the Brothers of the Heart concert at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

The airport renovation, providing 1,000 feet of additional runway and 400 feet of overrun, has not only made high-profile visits possible, but has also brought significant economic benefits to the region. By welcoming larger aircraft, Van Wert can attract more businesses, and in turn visitors who attend local performances, dine at area restaurants, and explore the community.

Van Wert Live Executive Director Jarin Hart is pictured with Scott Niswonger. Photo submitted

“The runway expansion is a gateway to opportunity,” Niswonger said. “The ability for larger aircraft to land means a more accessible community. I am excited to return to my hometown to experience Brothers of the Heart, and am proud to do so through Van Wert County Airport.”

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center continues to serve as a cultural hub for the region, drawing audiences from across the country. The airport expansion further enhances its reach by making Van Wert a more accessible location, and a destination for world-class entertainment.

Tickets for tonight’s Brothers of the Heart concert (7:30 p.m.) are available at vanwertlive.com.