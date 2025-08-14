Monday shaping up to be grand opening day in Van Wert

Andri and Leonora Purwanto are preparing for Monday’s Saisaki ribbon cutting and grand opening. The Asian fusion restaurant is located in the former Odd Fellows building in downtown Van Wert. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Saisaki, a new Asian fusion restaurant, will officially open its doors in downtown Van Wert with a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, August 18, at 101 E. Main St. Saisaki is currently doing a soft opening through the weekend with a limited menu.

Owned and operated by Andri and Leonora Purwanto, Saisaki brings a blend of flavors and hospitality to Van Wert’s historic downtown. Already a favorite in Fort Wayne through Saisaki Fort Wayne and Miyabi Sushi and Asian Cuisine, the Purwantos are eager to share their signature style with the Van Wert community.

Guests can expect a menu full of fresh, handcrafted Asian fusion dishes, including sushi, fried rice and noodles, bento boxes, teriyaki, Japanese-style burgers and more. Every dish is made from scratch with fresh ingredients, no shortcuts, no MSG, and served with the warm, welcoming spirit.

Van Wert Forward, which has partnered with the Purwantos to bring Saisaki to the first floor of the historic Odd Fellows Building, sees the restaurant as a key addition to downtown’s revitalization.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Saisaki to downtown Van Wert,” said Seth Baker, CEO of The Van Wert County Foundation. “Their distinctive culinary offering perfectly complements our mission to create a vibrant and thriving community.”

The family-friendly restaurant features a full-service bar, sushi bar, and flexible dining space perfect for private gatherings or casual nights out. The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting, meet the owners, and be among the first to enjoy Van Wert’s newest dining destination.

For menus, hours, and updates, follow Saisaki on Facebook and visit their website.

Another grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will also take place on Monday. First Federal of Van Wert’s second location, at 820 N. Washington St., will celebrate at 8:30 a.m. as it opens its doors for business. Ahead of that, the bank will host an open house from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, August 16.