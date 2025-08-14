S. Walnut St. to undergo reconstruction

VW independent staff

The City of Van Wert has been given a $2 million state grant for full depth reconstruction of a portion of S. Walnut St., but work won’t begin anytime soon.

The project is slated to reconstruct S. Walnut St. from E. Ervin Rd. to Hospital Drive. It will include new sidewalks, stormwater system replacement, upgraded utilities, new curbs and gutters, and enhanced pavement markings and signage.

Funding is coming from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Small City Program. Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said work will likely take place in 2030.