Sales Tax Holiday ends late tonight

VW independent staff

You still have time to take advantage of Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday. It expires at 11:59 p.m. tonight.

Until then, shoppers can make qualifying purchases up to $500 both in-store and online without paying state sales tax. The tax exemption does not apply to services or to purchases of motor vehicles, watercraft, outboard motors, alcohol, tobacco, vapor products, or any item containing marijuana.

In 2024, Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly expanded the Sales Tax Holiday to include more items and run for a longer period. Instead of the usual three days, it lasted ten days and was expanded to include a wide range of items up to $500, rather than limited to school supplies.