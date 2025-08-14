Van Wert and Crestview to meet tonight

VW independent sports

CONVOY — Tickets for tonight’s Van Wert at Crestview football scrimmage will be $5 for adults and $3 for students. No passes will be accepted for the preseason scrimmage. The gates will open at 5 p.m. and the scrimmage will begin at 6 p.m. The varsity will play the first half, followed the junior varsity in the second half in the final preseason tuneup for both teams.

Van Wert’s regular season will begin next Friday at Bryan while Crestview will open at Parkway.