VW Cougar golfers fall to St. Marys

VW independent sports

CELINA — On a hot and humid day for golf, St. Marys Memorial edged Van Wert 149-152 in the Western Buckeye League opener for both teams on Thursday. The match was played at Northmoor Golf Course in Celina.

When the first group tallied their scores, the two teams were tied, Griff McCracken carded a 40 and Carter Wright a 38 respectively. When the second pairing holed out, the Cougars were down five as Brock Stoller shot an excellent 37 followed by a 38 from Zach Stoller. The match was not over yet as Van Wert’s five man, Noah Krites, shot a career low 38, but when the final cards were scored it was St Marys that came out on top.

The Cougar JV team was victorious as they scored a 181-186 win. Zander Coleman was the JV medalist with a 43.