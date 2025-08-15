3-on-3 hoops tournament a success

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert High School boys basketball program and Main Street Van Wert hosted the very first Main Street Madness 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament last Saturday, August 16, and what an amazing day it turned out to be. Downtown Van Wert was buzzing with energy as players, families, and fans packed the streets to cheer on young athletes and celebrate the community.

“A huge thank you to all the teams, volunteers, and fans who made this event possible,” Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price said. “Special recognition goes to the Van Wert boys basketball team for being such a big part of the day, and to Tom Baer for his hard work and dedication in helping bring this vision to life.”

The Warriors won the 7th-8th grade division of the 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Photos submitted

Price noted the event would not have been possible without a group of generous sponsors.

“Their support fueled everything from equipment to awards and helped create an unforgettable day for everyone involved. We are deeply grateful to,” he said.

The sponsors were Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, Van Wert Family Physicians, CJ’s Shaved Ice, Laurie’s Naturescape, Alliance Automation, Detail Drive-By, Klosterman’s Pizza, Racster Renovations LLC, Van Wert Pallets, Greenway Bank, Main Street Van Wert, Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, Hickory Sticks, Wild West Wizards

Congratulations to the champions:

3rd/4th boys: Cougars

5th/6th boys: Blue Crew

7th/8th boys: Warriors

5th/6th girls: For the Win

“This was just the beginning — we can’t wait to make Main Street Madness a new annual tradition in downtown Van Wert,” Price said.