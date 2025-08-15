Supporting our seniors

To the Editor,

As the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, it is our honor to support the Van Wert County Council on Aging during its 50th year of invaluable service to our community. The organization has been a cornerstone for our older adult residents, ensuring they maintain independence and dignity as they age.

Imagine Van Wert County without the Council on Aging. The absence of this essential institution would leave a significant void in our community, as numerous critical services would disappear. The Council’s transportation service, a lifeline for many, would no longer be available. How would our seniors reach their medical appointments in Fort Wayne and Lima without this donation-based service? Such loss would undeniably strain families, who would need to take on additional responsibilities, impacting their own daily lives and routines.

Furthermore, the Council provides essential guidance in navigating Medicare Health Insurance, a task complicated by its nature. Without their expert assistance, many seniors might find themselves bogged down in a maze of paperwork, unaware of the benefits available to them.

The Council also offers homemaker and chore assistance, allowing many older adults to remain in their homes safely. In the absence of these services, who would ensure our seniors live in a safe, clean environment?

The Senior Center is more than just a building; it is a hub of social interaction and support. Without it, where would our seniors gather to participate in social programs and activities, to make new friends or seek help with their daily needs? The resulting isolation could significantly affect their mental and emotional well-being, removing a necessary aspect of their quality of life.

On November 4, we urge the community to vote YES on the Senior Citizen Replacement Levies. With a combined levy ranking as the second-lowest in Ohio, the cost to homeowners is modest— just $15.75 annually for a $100,000 property, less than a penny a day. These levies are vital, providing 60% of the organization’s budget, with the rest from fundraising and contributions. Your support ensures that these crucial services continue uninterrupted.

Let us stand together as a community committed to the well-being of our older residents. By supporting the Van Wert County Council on Aging, we affirm the value of dignity, independence, and care for our seniors, ensuring they continue to live fulfilling lives.

Mark Verville

Van Wert Chamber of Commerce President/CEO