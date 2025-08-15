VW independent prep sports roundup
Girls golf
Lincolnview 227 Ottawa-Glandorf 300
Grace Custer earned match medalist honors and led Lincolnview to 227-300 victory over Ottawa-Glandorf at Willow Bend on Friday.
Custer shot a 49 and was followed by Avery Zielke (57), Lainey Spear (59) and Emme Renner (62). Gretchen Whitacre led Ottawa-Glandorf with a 66.
Boys golf
Crestview 171 Fort Jennings 185
DELPHOS — Mathew Dealey shot a 2-under par 34 and Crestview defeated Fort Jennings 171-185 at Delphos Country Club on Friday.
Chase Feasby finished with a 39, followed by Kash Lichtensteiger (48) and Logan Schlemmer (50).
Soccer
Ottoville 9 Lincolnview 0
OTTOVILLE — The Lancers fell to Ottoville 9-0 in the season opener for both teams on Friday night.
Lincolnview will travel to Miller City on Thursday.
