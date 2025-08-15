What’s that falling from the sky?

VW independent staff

Look, up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, wait – it’s a balloon, or balloons.

That was the case in an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an object falling from the sky. While investigating, deputies located a cluster of balloons in a field, but not just any balloons. They turned out to be Bluey and Bingo balloons, based on the popular children’s cartoon.