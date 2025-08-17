Guard members going to Washington D.C.

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Ohio is sending 150 National Guard members to Washington D.C. as President Donald Trump expands control of policing in the D.C. metro area.

The deployment was announced via a statement from DeWine’s office.

“We have been asked by the Secretary of the Army to send 150 military police from the Ohio National Guard to support the District of Columbia National Guard,” DeWine’s statement said. “These Ohio National Guard members will carry out presence patrols and serve as added security. None of these military police members are currently serving as law enforcement officers in the state of Ohio.”

Ohio National Guard members are expected to arrive in Washington, D.C., in the coming days. West Virginia and South Carolina are also sending National Guard troops.