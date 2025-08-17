Lancer volleyball team opens with a W

VW independent sports

DELPHOS — Lincolnview cruised to a three set win over Delphos St. John’s, 25-19, 25-10, 25-9, in the season opener for both teams on Saturday.

Kara Suever and Brooklyn Byrne paced the Lancers with six kills apiece, while Anabel Horstman and Ila Hughes each added five. Hughes had a team high 11 digs, and Suever and Beth Hughes each finished with nine. Makynlee Dickinson recorded a team leading 24 assists, and Suever, Byrne and Ila Hughes each served up two aces. Madilyn Conley led the Blue Jays with nine kills, Megan Kerner had a team high 10 digs, eight assists and three aces.

Both teams will return to action Tuesday. Lincolnview (1-0) will head to Van Wert, and Delphos St. John’s will host McComb.