Margaret Louise Proffitt, 94, passed away Friday morning, August 15, 2025, at VanCrest of Van Wert.

She was born on March 1, 1931 in Ponca City, Oklahoma, to William J. and M. Alice (Hopkins) Campbell, who both preceded her in death. On August 8, 1948, she married Billy Don Proffitt, who preceded her in death on August 23, 2019.

Margaret Proffitt

Family survivors include her two children, Bobby (Becky) Proffitt of Van Wert and Trena Proffitt Bartz of Ohio City; three grandchildren, Elizabeth (Terry) Wilson, Preston (Mandy) Proffitt, Jessica (Drew) Cano; seven great-grandchildren, Stephany Wilson, Brittney Wilson, Clayton Proffitt, A.J. (Aiden) Proffitt, Raelyn Proffitt, Isabella Wilson and Alexander Wilson, and four great-great-granddaughters, Adilynn Wilson, Ayvriella Barajas, Camylia Barajas and Izybella Barajas.

Louise was a long time employee of Derry Drugs in Van Wert, then Van Wert National Bank. She had attended the First United Brethern Church where she was active in the church choir, then she also attended the First Church of God and Grace Bible Church.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 21, at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: the Alzheimer’s Association.

