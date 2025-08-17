Max Leroy Gamble

Max Leroy Gamble, 92, of Van Wert passed away Saturday morning, August 16, 2025, at VanCrest of Van Wert.

He was born on August 2, 1933, the son of Virgil Leo and Helen (Roop) Gamble, who both preceded him in death. He was the last person to be born at home on the old Lincoln Highway.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Mosier) Gamble; seven children, Robert (Julie) Gamble of Van Wert, Barbara (Mark) McDonald of Van Wert, John (Beth) Gamble of Van Wert, Gregory (Keely) Gamble of Van Wert, Spencer (Dawn) Gamble of Salunga, Pennsylvania, William (Michelle) Gamble of Van Wert and Jamison (Kristi) Gamble of Van Wert; 19 grandchildren, Jennifer Deitemeyer, Rob Gamble, Jill Coleman, Jeremy Gamble, Phil Gamble, Marie Gamble, Molly Gamble, Chloee McGuigan, Cody Gamble, Katie Gamble, A.J. Gamble, Hunter Gamble, Trevor Gamble, Colby Gamble, Brooke Rodman, Paige King, Sydnee Metzger, Jessica Holden, and Kallie Whitaker, and 25 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Max was preceded in death by a son, Terry G. Gamble; his sister, Virginia E. Missler Kyle. and brother, Robert Leo Gamble.

Max attended Middle Point Schools and attended Trinity Friends Church. He drove a bus for the Greenville Dayton Bus Line then worked at Continental Can Company (Sonoco) for 43 years retiring in 1996. After retirement, he operated Gamble Furniture Store in Middle Point, sponsoring the slow pitch city championship softball team for two years. He had many Amish friends in Adams County where he bought and sold furniture.

He was a past board member of the Council on Aging and past board member of the Van Wert County Apple Festival. He loved gardening and raising beautiful flowers.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, August 20, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Steve Heilshorn officiating. Interment will follow at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery. Calling hours are 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 19, and from 11 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Historical Society.

