Rail Heritage Railroad Show & Swap was a big success

Tables upon tables of merchandise were available during the Rail Heritage Weekend Railroad Show & Swap. at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Scott Truxell photos

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Trains, trains and more trains. Model trains. That was the theme at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds over the weekend, thanks to the 22nd annual Rail Heritage Weekend Railroad Show & Swap.

Children of all ages, adults too, flocked to the fairgrounds to check out table after table of model railroad merchandise, along with working layouts and displays. Show organizer Chuck White said attendance was good, especially on Saturday and said vendor attendance was outstanding.

“This is our 22nd year and we sold out of vendor tables (55 vendors, more than 250 vendor tables) but then I had some last minute cancellations, but even then I had people walk in that forgot to send in their money,” White said.

Those vendors offered everything imaginable, from model engines and cars of varying gauge sizes, to every type of item needed for a full scale layout. Some sold complete train sets, while others offered the various types of accessories, and others sold different forms of train memorabilia including lights, signs, lanterns, old train schedules and even old train calendars dating back many decades. All of those items, plus full working layouts were housed in four different buildings at the fairgrounds.

While also noted that some free passes for the show that were distributed during Operation Backpack for Sunday were redeemed by children.

“We’ve had the kids participate in what’s called ‘Run A Train’ – we have a dozen different layouts that are involved in this, where every time a child runs a train they get a punch in a little card they get and at the end of the day when they turn the card in, they pull out raffle tickets and they put their names into a drawing for a train set.”

White noted 14 train sets were being given away to children via the raffle.

White also explained that this year’s two-day show was held about three weeks later than previous years due to two other conflicting events – Wetzelland, which means less available hotel and motel rooms for vendors and show visitors from out of town, and Operation Backpack, which is held on the final Sunday in July at Fountain Park.

“I didn’t want to knock heads with the lodging issues,” White said. “It’s a two-event primarily so the clubs and the modular layouts have an opportunity to set up, because normally they can’t can’t set up for just one day but two days they can do,” White said.

The clubs and organizations that bring their displays and layouts are given a gratutity, which is unique.

“Very few train shows give the layouts any kind of compensation for showing up, White said. “We have a very generous business community in the town, the county and the area and we take what they give us and we turn around and we give out checks – this year it was over 20 checks.”

White also explained that several years ago, one club from Indianapolis declined to make the trip due to the distance and age of its members, but they later agreed to come to Van Wert in exchange for a gratuity. Once they learned they would get twice what they were promised due to generous donations, they requested to come back the following year.

As the show wound down Sunday afternoon, White said in the end, it’s all about the children and teaching them about the hobby to keep it alive. He also a show such as the local one gives them plenty of insight.

“Model railroaders are problem solvers,” he said. “Everything we do in this hobby is all about solving some sort of problem, whether it’s designing our model railroad, building the models or putting everything together. We may not be able to do a crossword puzzle or Sudoko but we can do some other things, but thing is we’re aging out so we’re trying to get kids involved so there’s a future for the hobby.”

“Van Wert is not the end of the earth but you can see it from here and we have a unique environment,” White said. “We’re a small town but show is as good or better than any other show. There are shows in Toledo, Columbus, Springfield, Dayton and Cincinnati and what we do here is every bit as good and every bit as big. “We have the best food court here with pies from the Historical Society that are just the best, we have golf carts to get people around.”

Proceeds from the weekend event will benefit the Van Wert County Historical Society.