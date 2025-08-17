Work continues along U.S. 127

VW independent staff

Van Wert Cougars football fans heading to Bryan for Friday night’s season opener could see minor traffic delays along the way.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 Office, U.S. 127 between the Village of Paulding and the Williams County line, excluding the Village of Sherwood, is restricted to alternating one-way traffic through September for a resurfacing project. Traffic is being maintained by flaggers.

ODOT District 1 serves Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties.