Yvonne Gail Crisenbery

Yvonne Gail Crisenbery, 66, passed away peacefully Friday, August 15, 2025, at her home in Ohio City.

She was born on March 7, 1959, in Lima, the daughter of Dora Lou (Patton) Schimmoller of Celina and Donald G. Crisenbery, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in the death by a son, Travis Stump, and a brother, David Crisenbery.

Family survivors include her two children, Jason (Ashly) Stump and Kelsey (Brice) Bickle of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Braxten Stump, Royce Bickle, Isla Bickle, Shawn German, and Anna Stump; a brother, Gregory Wayne Crisenbery of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and a sister Catherine Jo Gentry of Palmetto, Florida.

Yvonne enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing and scary movies. She was independent and had a distinctive fun laugh. She received wonderful support from the Ohio City community who looked out for her over the years.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 25, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. There will be calling hours 9-11 a.m. on the day of the service.

Preferred memorials: the Crisenbery Family.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.