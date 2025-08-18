Blue Jay Bash to be held tonight

VW independent staff

DELPHOS — Preschool through 12th grade Delphos St. John’s Blue Jays families are invited to tonight’s (Monday, August 18) school’s open house and “Blue Jay Bash.”

“We have had so many big transitions this past year leading into the 2025-26 school year – a new (and first) head of school, brand and mission statement revisions that continue to be the forefront of focus, an entirely new organizational chart (parish and school), staff changes, marketing transitions, one phone number and website changes, marketing us more as one preschool-12 school system vs. a preschool, an elementary, and a junior high/high school,” said J.J. McClain, Director of Institutional Advancement at Delphos St. John’s.

The K-12 open house will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. It’s an opportunities for students and parents/guardians to bring in school supplies and meet the teachers. For anyone new to Delphos St. John’s this school year, a new family meeting will be held from 5:45-6 p.m. in the Robert A. Arnzen Gymnasium. A kindergarten parent meeting will be held in the little theater from 6-6:30 p.m. Games, fun and treats will be offered on the south lawn at 6:30 p.m., followed by the bonfire at 7 p.m.