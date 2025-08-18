Concert series attracted over 12K people

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert LIVE proudly celebrates another successful season of Feel Good Fridays, the beloved free summer concert series that has been bringing music and joy to downtown Van Wert for over 20 years. This year, more than 12,400 people attended across 10 Fridays of various musical genres, reaffirming the series’ lasting impact on the community and beyond.

The series drew audiences from across the region, with some guests traveling over 150 miles to enjoy the live performances. This reach underscores Van Wert’s growing reputation as a cultural hub and highlights the power of music to unite communities.

Fountain Park was a popular place to be on Friday nights. Photo submitted

Adding to the community benefit, nine local nonprofits participated by running the concession stand throughout the season. Each group had the opportunity to share its mission and raise support while contributing to the lively atmosphere of the concerts.

The 2025 lineup offered a wide variety of music that delighted audiences of all ages. Two standout evenings included The Little Mermen – America’s premier Disney tribute band, who lit up downtown with beloved songs that had families singing and dancing along. Their performance brought out a record number of children and parents, creating a magical night of nostalgia and fun. Then later in the Summer was Thurston Howell’s Yacht Rock Revue – A crowd favorite that transported the audience back to the smooth sounds of the ‘70s and ‘80s. The band’s upbeat, feel-good energy made it one of the most talked-about nights of the summer.

Van Wert LIVE Executive Director Jarin Hart reflected on the success of the season.

“We absolutely love Feel Good Fridays,” she said. “This series has become a tradition that not only showcases incredible talent, but also brings our community together in a way that uplifts everyone involved. We are deeply thankful to the Van Wert County Foundation for powering this series and making it possible.”

For more than two decades, Feel Good Fridays has enriched Van Wert’s summer landscape with free, family-friendly entertainment. With thousands impacted each year and a reputation for drawing audiences from far and wide, the series remains one of the region’s most cherished traditions. Van Wert LIVE is committed to presenting world-class entertainment experiences at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and at Fountain Park with community programs such as Feel Good Fridays. With the support of the Van Wert County Foundation, Van Wert LIVE ensures access to the performing arts that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences across the region.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.