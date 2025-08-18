Crestview sets 2025-2026 bus routes

Submitted information

Here are bus routes for the Crestview Local Schools to start the 2025-2025 school year. Bus routes may be subject to change at any time during the school year with with the approval of the superintendent.

Route No. 1 (Drivers:Doug EtzlerAM/CareyMinnich PM,Bus No. 8)

AM Route (Driver: Doug Etzler, AM Driver, Bus No. 8)

Leave Crestview. North on Elm. St. to Tully St. East on Tully St. to Colwell Rd. North on Colwell Rd., turnaround at the second driveway of 5700 Colwell Rd. Continue South on Colwell Rd. to Convoy Rd. West on Convoy Rd. to Lincoln Hwy. North on Lincoln Hwy. to Convoy Heller Rd. North on Convoy Heller Rd. to Feasby Wisener Rd. East on Feasby Wisener Rd. to Richey Rd. North on Richey Rd. to Elm Sugar Rd. East on Elm Sugar Rd. to Liberty Union Rd. North on Liberty Union Rd., turnaround past 1446 Liberty Union Rd. on the East side of the driveway to the windmill, Continue South on Liberty Union Rd to Convoy Rd. West on Convoy Rd. to Richey Rd. North on Richey Rd. to Dixon Cavett Rd. West on Dixon Cavett Rd to Colwell Rd. South on Colwell Rd. Colwell Rd. to Bowers Rd. East on Bowers Rd. Turnaround at 8493 Bowers Rd. Continue West on Bowers Rd. to Dull Robinson Rd. South on Dull Robinson Rd. to Convoy Rd. West on Convoy Rd. to US 30. West on US 30 to Colwell Rd. North on Colwell Rd. to Pollock Rd. West on Pollock Rd. to Ward Rd. North on Ward Rd. turnaround at 4369 Ward Rd. Continue South on Ward Rd. to Pollock Rd. West on Pollock Rd. to Lincoln Hwy. West on Lincoln Hwy. Turnaround at 5561 Lincoln Hwy. East on Lincoln Hwy. to Franklin St. extended. West on Franklin St. extended to Mentzer St. South on Mentzer St. to the ECC. Transfer bus to main building. Leave ECC. North on Mentzer St. to Franklin St. extended. Northeast on Franklin St. extended to Lincoln Hwy. East on Lincoln Hwy to Tully St. West on Tully St. to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview.

PM Route (Driver: Carey Minnich, PM Driver, Bus No. 8)

Leave Crestview. North on Elm. St. to Tully St. East on Tully St. to Colwell Rd. North on Colwell Rd., turnaround at the second driveway of 5700 Colwell Rd. Continue South on Colwell Rd. to Convoy Rd. West on Convoy Rd. to Lincoln Hwy. North on Lincoln Hwy. Turnaround at 5561 Lincoln Hwy. East on Lincoln Hwy. North on Convoy Heller Rd. to Van Wert-Paulding County Line Rd. East on Van Wert-Paulding County Line Rd. to Dull Robinson Rd. South on Dull Robinson Rd. to Elm Sugar Rd. West on Elm Sugar Rd. to Colwell Rd. South on Colwell Rd. to Feasby Wisener Rd. East on Feasby Wisener Rd. to Richey Rd. North on Richey Rd. to Elm Sugar Rd. East on Elm Sugar Rd to Liberty Union Rd. North on Liberty Union Rd. turnaround past 1446 Liberty Union Rd. on the East side of the driveway to the windmill, Continue South on Liberty Union Rd to Convoy Rd. West on Convoy Rd, turnaround at 8628 Convoy Rd. continue East on Convoy Rd. to Richey Rd. North on Richey Rd. to Dixon Cavett Rd. West on Dixon Cavett Rd to Colwell Rd. South on Colwell Rd. Colwell Rd. to Bowers Rd. East on Bowers Rd. Turnaround at 8493 Bowers Rd. Continue West on Bowers Rd. to Dull Robinson Rd. South on Dull Robinson Rd. to Convoy Rd. West on Convoy Rd. to US 30. West on US 30 to Colwell Rd. North on Colwell Rd. to Pollock Rd. West on Pollock Rd. to Lincoln Hwy. south on Lincoln Hwy. to Convoy Rd. West on Convoy Rd. (which becomes Tully St.) to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview.

Route No. 2 (Driver: Owen Pugh, Bus No. 14)

AM/PMRoutes

Leave Crestview. North on Elm St. to Tully St. East on Tully St. (becomes Convoy Rd.). Northeast on Convoy Rd. to US 30. East on US 30 to Richey Rd. North on Richey Rd. to Convoy Rd. East on Convoy Rd. to Liberty Union Rd. North on Liberty Union Rd. to Fife Rd. East on Fife Rd. to John Brown Rd. South on John Brown Rd. Turnaround at 5445 John Brown Rd. North on John Brown Rd. to Fife Rd. East on Fife Rd. to US 127. North on US 127 to Dixon Cavett Rd. West on Dixon Cavett Rd. to Dutch John Rd. North on Dutch John Rd. to Feasby Wisener Rd. East on Feasby Wisener Rd. Turnaround at 2997 Feasby Wisener Rd. West on Feasby Wisener Rd. to John Brown Rd. North on John Brown Rd. Turnaround at 1591 John Brown Rd. South on John Brown Rd. to Elm Sugar Rd. West on Elm Sugar Rd. to Liberty Union Rd. South on Liberty Union Rd. to Feasby Wisener Rd. East on Feasby Wisener Rd. Turn around at 10295 Feasby Wisener Rd. (barn driveway). West on Feasby Wisener Rd. to Liberty Union Rd. South on Liberty Union Rd. to Dixon Cavett Rd. East on Dixon Cavett Rd. to Dutch John Rd. South on Dutch John Rd. to US 30. West on US 30 to Convoy Rd. South on Convoy Rd. (turns into Tully St.) to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview.

Route No. 3 (Drivers: Jared Owens, AM; Jeff Helm, PM, Bus No. 4)

AM Route (Driver: Jared Owens, AM Driver, Bus No. 4)

Leave Crestview. North on Elm St. to Tully St. East on Tully St. to Lincoln Hwy. Southeast on Lincoln Hwy. to Tully Harrison Rd. East on Tully Harrison Rd. to Lincoln Hwy. Northeast on Lincoln Hwy. to Richey Rd. North on Richey Rd. to US 30. East on US 30 to Liberty Union Rd. North on Liberty Union Rd. to Union Pleasant Rd. East on Union Pleasant Rd. to Dutch John Rd. North on Dutch John Rd. to Convoy Rd. West on Convoy Rd. to Liberty Union Rd. South on Liberty Union Rd. to US 30. West on US 30 to Richey Rd. South on Richey Rd. Open Enrollment stop at Hat Creek Arena. Continue South on Richey Rd. to Lincoln Hwy. Southwest on Lincoln Hwy. to Wolfcale Rd. West on Wolfcale Rd. to Dull Robinson Rd. South on Dull Robinson Rd. to Monmouth Rd. West on Monmouth Rd. to Bergner Rd. South on Bergner Rd to Harrison Center Rd. West on Harrison Center Rd. to State Route 49. North on State Route 49 to Monmouth Rd. East on Monmouth Rd. to Bergner Rd. North on Bergner Rd. to Lincoln Hwy. Northwest on Lincoln Hwy to Tully St. West on Tully St. to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview.

PM Route (Driver: Jeff Helm, PM Driver, Bus No. 4)

Leave Crestview. North on Elm St. to Tully St. East on Tully St. to Lincoln Hwy. Northeast on Lincoln Hwy. to Tully Harrison Rd. West on Tully Harrison Rd. Turnaround at 6628 Tully Harrison Rd. East on Tully Harrison Rd. to Lincoln Hwy. Northeast on Lincoln Hwy. to Richey Rd. North on Richey Rd. to Hat Creek Arena. Open Enrollment stop in the parking lot of Hat Creek Arena. North on Richey Rd. to US 30. East on US 30 to Liberty Union Rd. North on Liberty Union Rd. to Union Pleasant Rd. East on Union Pleasant Rd. to Dutch John Rd. North on Dutch John Rd. to Convoy Rd. West on Convoy Rd. to Liberty Union Rd. South on Liberty Union Rd. to US 30. West on US 30 to Convoy Rd. Southeast (immediately) on Dull Robinson Rd. East on Dull Robinson Rd. to Wolfcale Rd. West on Wolfcale Rd. to Bergner Rd. South on Bergner Rd. to Monmouth Rd. East on Monmouth Rd. to Dull Robinson Rd. South on Dull Robinson Rd. to Old Tile Factory. West on Old Tile Factory Rd. to Bergner Rd. South on Bergner Rd. to Harrison Center Rd. West on Harrison Center Rd. to State Route 49. North on State Route 49 to Monmouth Rd. East on Monmouth Rd. to Bergner Rd. North on Bergner Rd. to Lincoln Hwy. Northwest on Lincoln Hwy to Convoy Rd. West on Convoy Rd. (becomes Tully St.) to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview.

Route No. 4: (Driver: James Lautzenheiser, Bus No. 12)

AM/PM Route

Leave Crestview. North on Elm St. to Tully St. West on Tully St. to State Route 49. South on State Route 49 to US 224. East on US 224 to Berger Rd. South on Bergner Rd. to German Church Rd. West on German Church Rd. to north/south Glenmore Rd. South on north/south Glenmore Rd. (cross Wren-Landeck Rd. to east/west Glenmore Rd. East on east/west Glenmore Rd. Turnaround at 6879 east/west Glenmore Rd. West on east/west Glenmore Rd to north/south Glenmore Rd. South on north/south Glenmore Rd. to Front St. in Glenmore. West on Front St. to east/west Glenmore Rd. West on east/west Glenmore Rd. to Schumm Rd. South on Schumm Rd. to Willshire Ohio City Line Rd. West on Willshire-Ohio City Line Rd. to Clayton Rd. North on Clayton Rd. to Ainsworth Rd. East on Ainsworth Rd. to Harrison-Willshire Rd. North on Harrison Willshire Rd. to Wren Landeck Rd. East on Wren-Landeck Rd. to Convoy-Heller Rd. North on Convoy-Heller Rd. to White Rd. West on White Rd. to Harrison-Willshire Rd. North on Harrison-Willshire Rd. to German Church Rd. East on German Church Rd. to Convoy Heller Rd. North on Convoy Heller Rd. to State Route 49. North on St. Rt. 49 to Tully St. East on Tully St. to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview.

Route No. 5: (Driver: Leah Lichtensteiger, Bus No. 2)

AM Route

Leave Crestview. North on Elm St. to Tully St. West on Tully St. to State Route 49. South on State Route 49 to US 224. Cross US 224 (becomes Convoy Heller Rd.) West on Kreischer Rd. to Harrison Willshire Rd. South on Harrison Willshire Rd. to Wren Landeck Rd. West on Wren Landeck Rd. to Clayton Rd. South on Clayton Rd to East/West Glenmore Rd. West on East/West Glenmore Rd. to State Route 49. South of State Route 49 to Ohio City Willshire Line Rd. West on Ohio City Willshire LIne Rd. to Ohio/Indiana State LIne Rd. North on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. to Sheets Rd. East on Sheets Rd to State Route 49. South on State Route 49 to grain bins (at curve). Turnaround at grain bins. North on State Route 49 to Sheets Rd. West on Sheets Rd. to Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. North on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. to Wren-Landeck Rd. East on Wren-Landeck Rd (turns into Jackson St. in Wren, then back to Wren-Landeck Rd. once out of town) to Balliet Rd. North on Balliet Rd. to Harrison Willshire Line Rd. West on Harrison Willshire Line Rd. to State Route 49. North on State Route 49 to US 224, East on US 224 to Harrison Willshire Rd. North on Harrison Willshire Rd. to Foster School Rd. West on Foster School Rd to Balliet Rd. North on Balliet Rd. to US 224. East on US 224 to State Route 49. North on State Route 49 into Convoy. East on Tully St. to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview. Transfer bus to ECC (kindergarten students). Leave Crestview. North on Elm St. to Tully St. East on Tully St. (becomes Convoy Rd.) to Lincoln Hwy. West on Lincoln Hwy. to Franklin St. extended. Southwest on Franklin St. extended to Mentzer Rd. South on Mentzer Rd. to the ECC.

PM Route

Leave Crestview. North on Elm St. to Tully St. West on Tully St. to State Route 49. South on State Route 49 to US 224. Cross US 224 (becomes Convoy Heller Rd.) West on Kreischer Rd. to Harrison Willshire Rd. North on Harrison Willshire Rd. to US 224. West on US 224 to Balliet Rd. South on Balliet Rd. to Foster School Rd. East on Foster School Rd. to Harrison Willshire Rd. South on Harrison Willshire Rd. to Wren Landeck Rd. West on Wren Landeck Rd. to Clayton Rd. South on Clayton Rd. to Glenmore Rd. West on Glenmore Rd. to State Route 49. South on State Route 49 to Ohio City Willshire Line Rd. West on Ohio City Willshire Line Rd to Ohio-Indiana State Line Rd. North on Ohio-Indiana State Line Rd. to Sheets Rd. East on Sheets Rd. to State Route 49. South on State Route 49 to grain bins (at curve). Turnaround at grain bins. North on State Route 49 to Sheets Rd. West on Sheets Rd. to Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. North on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. to Wren-Landeck Rd. East on Wren-Landeck Rd (turns into Jackson St. in Wren, then back to Wren-Landeck Rd. once out of town) to Harrison Willshire Rd. North on Harrison WIllshire Rd. to Harrison Willshire Line Rd. West on Harrison Willshire Line Rd. to State Route 49. North on State Route 49 to US 224, East on US 224 to State Route 49. North on State Route 49 into Convoy. East on Tully St. to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview.

Route No. 6 (Driver: Abigail Ortiz, Bus No. 6)

AM Route

Leave Crestview. North on Elm St. to Tully St. West on Tully St. to State Route 49. South on State Route 49 to Harrison Center Rd. West on Harrison Center Rd. to Harrison Willshire Rd. North on Harrison Willshire to Monmouth Rd. West on Monmouth Rd. to Owens Rd. South on Owens Rd. to Harrison Center Rd. West on Harrison Center Rd. to Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. North on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. to Monmouth Rd. East on Monmouth Rd. to Kings Church Rd. North on Kings Church Rd. to Wolfcale Rd. West on Wolfcale Rd. to Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. North on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd to Tully Harrison Rd. East on Tully Harrison Rd. to Pancake Rd. South on Pancake Rd. to Monmouth Rd. East on Monmouth Rd. to Germann Rd. North on Germann Rd. Turnaround at 8710 Germann Rd. South on Germann Rd. to Monmouth Rd. East on Monmouth Rd. to State Route 49. North on State Route 49 to Tully St. East on Tully St. to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview.

PM Route

Leave Crestview. North on Elm St. to Tully St. West on Tully St. to State Route 49. South on State Route 49 to Harrison Center Rd. West on Harrison Center Rd. to Harrison Willshire Rd. North on Harrison Willshire Rd. to Monmouth Rd. West on Monmouth to Owens Rd. South on Owens Rd. to Harrison Center Rd. West on Harrison Center Rd. to Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. North on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. to Monmouth Rd. East on Monmouth Rd. to Pancake Rd. North on Pancake Rd. to Wolfcale Rd. West on Wolfcale Rd. to Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. North on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. to Tully-Harrison Rd. East on Tully-Harrison Rd. to Pancake Rd. South on Pancake Rd. to Monmouth Rd. East on Monmouth Rd. to Germann Rd. North on Germann Rd. Turnaround at 8710 Germann Rd. South on German Rd. to Monmouth Rd. East on Monmouth Rd. to State Route 49. North on State Route 49 to Tully St. East on Tully St. to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview.

Route No. 7 (Driver: Judy Perrott, Bus No. 13)

AM/PMRoute

Leave Crestview. North on Elm. St. to Tully St. West on Tully St. (becomes Convoy Rd.) to Payne Rd. North on Payne Rd. Turnaround at 6503 Payne Rd. South on Payne Rd. to Tully Harrison Rd. East on Tully Harrison Rd. to State Route 49. South on State Route 49 to Wolfcale Rd. West on Wolfcale Rd. Turnaround at 3637 Wolfcale Rd. East on Wolfcale Rd. to Reidenbaugh Rd. North on Reidenbaugh Rd. to Tully Harrison Rd. West on Tully Harrison Rd. to Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. North on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. to Mentzer Rd. East on Mentzer Rd. to Werner Rd. North on Werner Rd. Turnaround at 4560 Werner Rd. South on Werner Rd. to Mentzer Rd. East on Mentzer Rd. to Mentzer Church Rd. North on Mentzer Church Rd. Turnaround at 4772 Mentzer Church Rd. South on Mentzer Church Rd. to Mentzer Rd. East on Mentzer Rd. Turnaround at 3549 Mentzer Rd. West on Mentzer Rd. to Mentzer Church Rd. South on Mentzer Church Rd. Turnaround in Countryside Chapel Church parking lot. North on Mentzer Church Rd. to Convoy Rd. East on Convoy Rd. to State Route 49. North on State Route 49 to Tully St. East on Tully St. to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview.

Route No 8: (Driver: Matt Perkins, Bus No. 1)

AM Route

Leave Crestview. North on Elm. St. to Tully St. East on Tully St. to Lincoln Hwy. North on Lincoln Hwy to Mentzer Rd. West on Mentzer Rd. to Lare Rd. North on Lare Rd. to Dixon Cavett Rd. West on Dixon Cavett Rd. to Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. North on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. to Feasby Wisener Rd. East on Feasby Wisener Rd. to Werner Rd. South on Werner Rd. Turnaround at 3367 Werner Rd. North on Werner Rd. to Feasby Wisener Rd. West on Feasby Wisener Rd. to Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. North on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. to US 30. East on US 30 to Klinger Rd. South on Klinger Rd. to Elm Sugar Rd. East on Elm Sugar Rd. to Mentzer Church Rd. South on Mentzer Church Rd. to Dixon Cavett Rd. East on Dixon Cavett Rd. to Lare Rd. North on Lare Rd. Turnaround at 3121 Lare Rd. South on Lare Rd. to Dixon Cavett Rd. East on Dixon Cavett Rd. to Payne Rd. South on Payne Rd. to Waller Rd. East on Waller Rd. to State Route 49. South on State Route 49. Turnaround at 5445 State Route 49. South on State Route 49 to Tully St. East on Tully St. to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview.

PM Route

Leave Crestview. North on Elm St. to Tully St. East on Tully St. to Lincoln Hwy. North on Lincoln Hwy to Franklin St. West on Franklin St. to State Route 49. North on State Route 49 to Mentzer Rd. West on Mentzer Rd. to Payne Rd. North on Payne Rd. to Dixon Cavett Rd. West on Dixon Cavett Rd. to Oho/Indiana State Line Rd. North on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. to US 30. East on US 30 to County Rd. 12. North on County Rd. 12 to Krick Rd. East on Krick Rd. to US 30. West on US 30 to Klinger Rd. South on Klinger Rd to Elm Sugar Rd. West on Elm Sugar Rd. Turnaround at 1464 Elm Sugar Rd. East on Elm Sugar Rd. to Mentzer Church Rd. South on Mentzer Church Rd. to Feasby Wisener Rd. East on Feasby Wisener Rd. to Lare Rd. South on Lare Rd. to Dixon Cavett Rd. East on Dixon Cavett Rd to Payne Rd. South on Payne Rd. to Waller Rd. East on Waller Rd. to State Route 49. South on State Route 49 to Mentzer Rd. East on Mentzer Rd. to Lincoln Hwy. South on Lincoln Hwy to Tully St. West on Tully St. to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview.

Route No. 9 (Drivers: Kyle Hammons, Bus No. 11)

AM/PMRoute

Leave Crestview. North on Elm St. to Tully St. West on Tully St. to State Route. 49. South on State Route 49 to Harrison Center Rd. East on Harrison Center Rd. to Bergner Rd. South on Bergner Rd. to US 224. West on US 224 to Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. South on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. to Harrison Willshire Rd. East on Harrison Willshire Rd to State Route 49. South on State Route 49 into Wren. East on Washington St. (curve north) to Wren Landeck Rd. East on Wren Landeck Rd. to State Route 49. North on State Route 49 to US 224. East on US 224 to Harrison Willshire Rd. South on Harrison Willshire Rd. Turnaround in Harrison Township parking lot. North on Harrison Willshire Rd. to US 224. East on US 224 to State Route 49. North on State Route 49 to Tully St. East on Tully St. to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview.