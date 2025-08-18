Random Thoughts: HS, college football

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around the start of the high school football season, Ohio State’s starter, and the University of Michigan.

Football is here

As we all know, the 2025 high school football season kicks off this week and of course, it’s one of the most exciting times of the year. Check Wednesday’s Sports page for previews of the Van Wert Cougars and Crestview Knights. Pigskin Pick’Em returns to the Sports page on Thursday. Last year, regular season and playoffs combined, I was 200-47 (80.9 percent) correct on my picks. Let’s see if I can improve that a bit this fall. Once again, complete game stories will come after each and every Van Wert and Crestview game this season.

A handful of college football games will be played this Saturday and while they aren’t exactly primo matchups – hey, it’s college football.

Starter

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day named Julian Sayin as the starting quarterback for the season opener vs. Texas.

That’s not a big surprise. It’s also no big surprise that Day waited this long. It’s how he does things. Remember last year? The race between Will Howard and Devin Brown went through the summer until about a week or two before the opener. By the way, Brown is now at Cal and apparently isn’t getting the starting job there. That’s going to a true freshman.

Remember the quarterback races involving Kyle McCord and before him, C.J. Stroud and Justin Fields? He drags it out so no one bolts via the transfer portal, and he’s not alone in doing it that way.

Wow…just wow

Imagine that you or someone you know cheated, lied, destroyed or deleted evidence, was suspended in 2024, 2025 and again in 2026, and caused your business or organization to lose at least $20 million, perhaps $30 million. That person would be toast, right?

Not at the University of Michigan. In fact, after Friday’s sanctions were handed down, university officials announced they support head coach Sherrone Moore, who had a hand or committed in all of the above acts. Oh, and the university intends to appeal the punishment. Literally, at any other place, a person who was caught doing all of that would either be asked to resign and/or be terminated immediately, with cause.

Of course, there are Michigan fans that point to Ohio State’s “Tattoogate” scandal in 2011-2012, which is only an attempt to deflect. It’s not the same thing. In fact, it’s not even close. There are also a number of Michigan fans that are truly embarrassed by the actions of those involved.

The report issued by the NCAA is quite damning. There’s no doubt what happened. The NCAA didn’t issue a multiyear postseason ban because it “unfairly penalize student-athletes for the actions of coaches and staff who are no longer associated with the Michigan football program.” This isn’t the NCAA of old because even 10 years ago, that’s exactly what would have happened.

What’s done is done. My only hope is even more information comes out during the appeal.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.