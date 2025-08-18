Real estate transfers 8/11-8/11/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place from August 11 to August 15, 2025.

Estate of Roger L. Diltz to Shirley M. Diltz, Delphos inlots, lot 1339.

Pamela K. Sever to Gregory McCann, Nicole McCann, Delphos inlots, lot 227, lot 234.

Jeffery C. McClure, Cynthia A. McClure to Doris Ann Addison, Van Wert inlots, lot 3358.

Schoolcraft Leasing Inc. to Robert Easthom, Barbara Easthom, a portion of Section 28 in Jennings Township.

G 5 Partners LLC to Debra Springer, Van Wert inlots, lot 4599.

Jerry B. Kiehl, Jill L. Graves, William Graves, Stanley E. Kiehl, Nancy Kiehl to Ernest P. Welch, Molly A. Welch, a portion of Section 8 in Jackson Township; a portion of Section 16 in Jackson Township.

Estate of Orval H. Mullen to Judith A. Wieging, Judith Ann Wieging, Van Wert inlots, lot 4454.

Judith A. Wieging, Judith Ann Wieging to Judith A. Wieging Irrevocable Trust, Judith A. Wieging Irrevocable Trust TR, Troy D. Singer TR, Corry A. Singer TR, Van Wert inlots, lot 4454.

Kiracofe Homes LLC to Evan Barrett, Blair Barrett, Van Wert inlots, lot 4536.

Mark A. Heppeard, Mark Heppeard to Andy L. Heppeard, Ohio City inlots, lot 236; lot 237.

Jeremy R. Spoor, Jerry R. Spoor, Elizabeth A. Spoor, Elizabeth Spoor to Jeremy R. Spoor, Elizabeth A. Spoor, a portion of Section 10 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of John M. Whitling Jr., Estate of John M. Whitling Jr. EX, Tara M. Gillispie EX to Nevin A. Poling, a portion of Section 5 in Jennings Township.

Ann E. Rees, Anne Rees, David L. Rees, Ann E. Rees ATTY, Ann Rees ATTY, David L. Rees ATTY to David L. Reese, a potion of Section 2 in York Township; a portion of Section 2 in York Township; Van Wert inlots, lot 3930.

Milo C. Wyandt Revocable Trust, Milo C. Wyandt Revocable Trust TR, Betty L. Wyandt Revocable Trust, Betty L. Wyandt Revocable Trust TR, Sherry D. Fortman TR to Robert J. Kesler, Diana L. Kesler, Van Wert inlots, lot 3193.

Headlands Asset Management Fund III Series E LP to Headlands Alternative Investments LP, Delphos subdivisions, lot 73.

Eugene D. Arn, Drema D. Arn to Eugene D. Arn Revocable Trust, Eugene D. Arn Revocable Trust TR, Drema D. Arn Revocable Trust, Drema D. Arn Revocable Trust TR, a portion of Section 7 in Jackson Township; a portion of Section 7 in Jackson Township.

Eugene D. Arn, Drema D. Arn to Eugene D. Arn Revocable Trust, Eugene D. Arn Revocable Trust TR, Drema D. Arn Revocable Trust, Drema D. Arn Revocable Trust TR, a portion of Section 6 in Jackson Township; a portion of Section 7 in Jackson Township; a portion of Section 7 in Jackson Township; a portion of Section 7 in Jackson Township.

Eugene D. Arn, Drema D. Arn to Eugene D. Arn, Drema D. Arn, a portion of Section 7 in Jackson Township.

Stephen E. Richardson Living Trust, Stephen E. Richardson Living Trust TR, LaGina S. Richardson Living Trust LaGina S. Richardson Living Trust TR to Lucas Wilder, Marta Wilder, a portion of Section 26 in Tully Township.

Riley L. Schuette, Tricia Marie Schuette to Jack Dohoney, Delaney Dohoney, a portion of Section 21 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Rosemary B. Kohorst, estate of Rosemary Bernadine Kohorst to Karen Rowland, Michael Kohorst, Kevin Kohorst, Delphos inlots, lot 252.