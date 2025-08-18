Roundup: tennis golf, volleyball, soccer

Tennis

St. Marys Memorial 3 Van Wert 2

Van Wert earned victories at first and second singles but the Cougars fell to St. Marys Memorial 3-2 in the Western Buckeye League opener at home on Monday.

Lauren Gearhart cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Lilly Hernandez at first singles, and Madilynn Thompson defeated Maylee Fischbach 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 at second singles. Kenzie Behr topped Van Wert’s Bristol Wollett 6-0, 6-0 at third singles. At first doubles, Logan Henschun and Delanni Wilker defeated Ella Kimmel and Hannah Eberle 6-2, 6-2, and the Riders’ second doubles team of Sophia Zheng and Sophie Lang beat Allison Spieles and Annabelle Miller 7-6 (7-2), 6-1.

Van Wert (0-2, 0-1 WBL) will host Elida on Thursday.

Golf

Lincolnview 159 Lima Senior 207 (boys)

Lincolnview’s Chase Overholt shot a 39 and earned match medalist honors while leading the Lancers to a 48-stroke victory over Lima Sr. at Hickory Sticks on Monday. Three teammates – Bosten Bailey, Seth Brant and Jackson Ingledue each shot a 40. Blake Hahn and Cooper Twinning each shot a 45 for the Spartans.

Crestview 159 Antwerp 174 (boys)

WOODBURN (IN) — Crestview had three golfers shoot a 39 or less on the way to a 159-174 victory over Antwerp at Pond-A-River Golf Club on Monday.

Mathew Dealey was the match medalist with a 35, while Chase Feasby and Logan Schlemmer shot a 38 and 39 respectively. Kash Lichtensteiger rounded out the scoring for the Knights with a 47. Zaine McMicheal led the Archers with a 40, followed by Emerson Morrow (44) and Dylan Hahn and Griffin Kosch (45 each).

Van Wert 162 Elida 169

LIMA – Van Wert enjoyed a seven stroke victory over Elida, 162-169 at Tamarac Golf Course on Monday. Griffin McCracken was the match medalist with a 1-over par 37. Brock Stoller carded a 41, and rounding out the scoring for the Cougars were Noah Krites and Cal Byrum with a pair of 42s. The junior varsity also captured a win and the match medalist was Trevor Halker with a 44.

Dirr, Brown compete for Crestview

Violet Dirr shot a 57 and Aleigha Brown finished with a 64, as they took part in a tri-match with Fort Loramie and Bluffton at Hickory Sticks on Monday. Dirr and Brown are Crestview’s lone ladies golfers, so there was no team score. Fort Loramie finished with a 178 and Bluffton carded a 227.

Volleyball

Paulding 3 Van Wert 0

Van Wert opened the 2025 volleyball season at home on Monday, but Paulding spoiled the opener for the Cougars with a 25-8, 25-11, 25-9 victory.

Van Wert will host Lincolnview tonight.

Soccer

Ada 6 Crestview 0

CONVOY — In the season opener on Monday, Crestview was shut out by Ada 6-0.

The Knights will host Delphos St. John’s today.

Lima Central Catholic 7 Van Wert 0

LIMA — At Spartan Stadium, Van Wert, playing as a junior varsity team, fell to Lima Central Catholic.’s varsity team 7-0 on Monday. The Cougars are playing an abbreviated JV only schedule this season. The next match is scheduled for next Tuesday at home against Elida.

