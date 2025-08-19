Cougars looking to bounce back in 2025

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

After six consecutive winning seasons, which included two Western Buckeye League co-championships, four straight playoff appearances, a state championship and back-to-back regional championship appearances, Van Wert took a step back in the win-loss column last year. The 2024 Cougars finished 4-6 (3-6 WBL) and did not qualify for the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season. However, the 2025 Cougars are working hard to start a new streak.

“We have a nice group of returning starters and letterman that we look to lead us,” 14th year head coach Keith Recker said. “We lost a couple of big time players to graduation in Briston Wise, who played quarterback in 2024 (1,785 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, 1,463 yards rushing, 19 touchdowns) and Aaron Reichert, who played linebacker (leading tackler, 68 tackles) and will play at Trine University this fall. However, we have a good senior group that will lead us this season along with a lot of sophomores and juniors who got quality reps last fall. This group seems to have a strong bond and a genuine excitement for their teammates successes, which is a great thing to see as a coach.”

Micah Cowan returns as Van Wert’s leading receiver. Photo courtesy of Monica Campbell

Zach Crummey has been tabbed as Wise’s replacement at the quarterback position. The 6-6, 243 pound sophomore saw some varsity action last fall, primarily as a receiver and caught eight passes for 53 yards. Now, he’ll take over a spot that has been manned in recent years by the likes of Nate Place, Owen Treece, Adian Pratt, Brylen Parker and Wise.

“Zach is doing so many good things and his improvement from when we started throwing back in March has been phenomenal,” Recker said. “His timing, ball placement, and accuracy continue to improve each day. His toughness running the ball, his elusiveness in the pocket, and his football IQ are all things that will help him excel this season.”

Crummey will have some seasoned protection up front and very good and experienced talent to catch his passes.

“We return the majority of our offensive and defensive lines,” Recker stated. “These groups are motivated to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in 2025. Our offensive line will have three returning starters – guard Conner Harris (6-2, 250 senior), guard Payton Morefield (6-1, 297 senior), and tackle Trevor Dotson (6-3, 215 senior). Our two new starters are center Ben Verville (6-0, 255 junior) and tackle Ashton Rager (6-1, 206 junior). Zach Scott (5-9, 177 junior), Maddox Workman (5-11 201 junior), and Nick Edwards (5-10, 252 senior) are in the mix on the offensive line as well.”

Recker said the Cougars played a good amount of sophomores and freshman at skill positions last year, and added they are now physically and mentally more prepared for varsity action.

In 2024, Micah Cowan (6-2, 187 junior) caught 65 passes for 803 yards and six touchdowns, while Keaten Welch (6-0, 164 junior) had 49 grabs for 385 yards and a pair of scores. Xavier Kelly (6-1, 180 sophomore) added 15 receptions for 241 yards and six touchdowns, along with 279 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just 39 carries. Kelly is expected to line up in the backfield and play wide in empty sets.

“Xavier is a very explosive athlete who any time he touches the ball it has a chance to go for a big gain,” Recker said. “We moved him from receiver to running back during his freshman season last year and he showed some very good things. He has great quickness and speed, but also has the ability to deliver contact and keep his feet going through the tackler. His toughness running the ball is impressive.”

Recker acknowledged if the 2025 Cougars want to take a step forward, improvement will have to come on the defensive side of the ball. Last year’s unit allowed 428 total yards per game, including 229 yards rushing and 199 yards passing per outing, plus 36 points per game.

“We have to do a better job defensively compared to 2024,” Recker said. “We were the worst defense in the league in points allowed and yards allowed. We must be able to stop the run and limit big plays at a much better clip than we did last year.”

While there were some losses to graduation, some key players are back.

“The defensive line has returning starters Nick Edwards, Javon Smith (6-2, 548 senior), and Jude Vetter (5-10, 221 junior),” Recker said. “A lot of those guys on the offensive line will help us as rotational guys on the defensive line. We are hopeful we can go one way with our lineman.”

Xavier Kelly is an explosive threat for the Cougars. Bob Barnes photo

As far as the linebackers, replacing Reichert will be no easy task, however, there are several players in the mix.

“We have a number of guys who are all getting time and rotating at linebacker. We have two returning starters in Briggs Wallace (5-8, 162 senior) and Cam Werts (5-10, 203 senior), along with Maddox Workman, Colton Richardson (5-9, 165 senior), Geary Hilleary (5-11, 170 senior), Roman Martin (5-4, 135 junior), Kaiven Welch (5-11, 180 senior), and Carter Bledsoe (5-8, 155 junior). We do have a lot of depth at our linebacker position right now.”

Like the linebacking corp, the secondary could see a lot of players shuffling in and out of games, a plus in today’s game of defending spread offenses.

“Caine Shobe (5-10 160 senior), Cohen Bragg (6-3, 165 junior), Micah Cowan (6-2, 187 junior), Keaten Welch (6-0, 164 junior), and Xavier Kelly (6-1, 180 sophomore) all started at times last year for us, so we do return a lot of experience,” the coach said. “Finley Dickinson (6-0, 164 senior) has had a really good summer and fall and will be in the starting lineup. Evan Keuneke (5-11, 145 sophomore) and Zander Stemen (5-11 155 junior) will help provide depth at our defensive back position. Jayden Lamb had a very good summer but unfortunately suffered another knee injury, so we are waiting to see if he will be able to get back on the field.”

Griffin McCracken (5-10, 140 senior) will again handle kickoffs and PATs. Last season, McCracken converted 32-of-35 extra point attempts and hit 2-of-3 field goal tries. Werts will again handle the punting duties 31.4 yard average in 2024) and Recker noted there will be some speed at the return positions.

“Micah Cowan, Xavier Kelly, Keaten Welch, and Evan Keuneke will take care of most of our punt and kickoff returns,” he said. “Those guys all have very good hands and the speed to make plays with the ball.”

The Cougars will open the new season at Bryan on Friday. Van Wert has won seven straight in the series, including a 48-8 victory last season, when the Golden Bears finished 1-9.

“It sounds cliché, but we are not worried about our first game or our fifth game or our last game,” Recker said. “This group has bought into concerning themselves with the only thing they have control of, which is their effort and focus today. Our league will be very good again this year with competitive games every Friday. Until someone knocks them off, I’d put Wapak as the league favorite in 2025.”

Friday’s game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.