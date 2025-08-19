Experienced Knights ready for season

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — Some key injuries and a pair of close losses dotted Crestview’s 2024 football season but like anything else, there was a silver lining.

The Knights finished 4-6 (2-5 NWC) last season, including a 28-21 loss at Fort Loramie in the conference opener and a 10-3 loss to Lima Central Catholic in the season finale. Along the way, some starters went down, most notably running back Braxton Leeth and now-graduated quarterback Bryson Penix. The injury situation meant some younger players received valuable varsity experience, which could pay off this season.

Crestview’s Braxton Leeth (32) is back for his third year at running back. Bob Barnes photo

After Penix went down, Huxley Grose (6-0, 150 senior) stepped in as the signal caller and played six games as the starter. He completed 70-of-119 passes for 785 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

“Huxley brings a level headedness to the position, he’s never up and never down,” third year head coach Cole Harting said. “He has a very good grasp of the offense and what we are trying to accomplish. He throws a great catchable football and makes great decisions.”

“He may not have the size but he has great control of the offense and makes great decisions,” Harting added. “He can make just about every throw with great accuracy. He will be able to distribute the ball to all of our playmakers. I look forward to him having an outstanding season.”

Braxtyn Couts could take snaps if needed, as could sophomore Cooper Miller.

“Braxtyn Couts is our Swiss Army knife,” Harting said. “He plays just about every skill position on offense, I expect him to play quite a bit of receiver, but he could take snaps behind center if needed. Cooper Miller is another option at backup quarterback. He has had a great offseason and has put in some great work and it has really paid off this preseason.”

Lining up next to Grose in the backfield will be running back Braxton Leeth, a 6-0, 185 senior speedster. Despite being sidelined with an injury suffered in Week No. 2 last year, Leeth still led the team in rushing with 103 carries for 651 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“He is one of the best running backs in northwest Ohio,” Harting stated. “He is a three year letter winner and as a sophomore rushed for over 1,200 yards and as a junior rushed for over 600 yards despite missing four games due to injury. He has the strength to run through you and the speed to pull away. He can score from anywhere on the field.”

“Braxton brings a combination of strength, athleticism and toughness that made him the player he has become, the coach continued. “His dedication is unrivaled. He wants to be the best and he puts in the time and effort that it takes to achieve that.”

Harting noted several backs will be rotated in to help build depth at the running back position.

“I expect Evin Brincefield (6-0, 155 sophomore) along with Conner Hammons (5-11, 155 sophomore) to get touches throughout the season along with Trenton Osborn (5-6, 150 sophomore) and Tate Lichtensteiger (5-10, 145 freshman),” he said.

Throw in the return of wide receiver Hayden Perrott (6-0, 170 senior and tight end Liam Putman (6-3, 190 senior), plus four of five returning linemen and the offense appears to be in good shape. Perrott caught 26 passes for a team high 400 yards and three touchdowns last season, while Putman led the team in receptions with 35. He tallied 318 yards and four touchdowns on those catches.

Huxley Grose is back as Crestview’s starting quarterback. Bob Barnes photo

“We pride ourselves on being balanced between running and passing,” Harting said. “We are very opportunistic and will take what the defense gives us.”

The offense will operate behind a junior-laden line that returns four of five starters – Denver McDougall (6-5, 215 junior), Jace Wehner (5-9, 230 junior), Noah Woodruff (6-1, 205 junior), Kale Lichtensteiger (6-0 205 junior), and Will Sheets (6-5, 235 junior). Woodruff is the new starter at center.

Putman, Evan Myers (6-3, 245 junior), and Wehner are slated to start along the defensive line, with McDougall, Sheets, Bentlee Feasel (6-1, 215 sophomore) and Hudson Buuck (6-2, 255 freshman) in the rotation. The linebacking corp will consist of Lichtensteiger, Luke Eggleston (6-0, 190 senior), Brincefield, Hammons and Noah Mosier (6-0, 145 sophomore).

Secondary rotations, Perrott, Couts, Leeth, Cash Hammons (6-2, 150 sophomore), Logan Matson (5-10, 135 sophomore), and Jacoby Gallimore (6-0, 165 junior) will all see time in the defensive secondary.

After converting 29-of-32 extra point attempts and 3-of-6 field goal tries, Perrott will serve as the team’s placekicker, while Couts will be the new punter.

“So far this preseason, he has shown the ability to kick the ball deep as well as having very good hang time,” Harting said of Couts. “In the return game, it will be a combination of Braxton Leeth and Hayden Perrott. They both are very explosive and can score from anywhere on the field.”

The Knights will begin the season on the road against Parkway Friday night. Crestview won last year’s matchup 49-7, the fourth straight victory in the series. Four-time defending state champion Marion Local will pay a visit to Convoy in Week No. 2, then the Knights will head to Haviland to face non-conference rival Wayne Trace in Week No. 3. Crestview will host Fort Loramie in the NWC opener in Week No. 4.