HOPE Walk planned for August 31
VW independent staff/submitted information
Behind every statistic is a story. A mother, a father, a child, a friend – each life deeply loved and never forgotten.
This year, Tri County ADAMHS Board, along with a team of community members and organizations, invites everyone to come together for the first annual HOPE Walk — a powerful event to remember lives lost to addiction and suicide, support those still fighting, and celebrate every person walking the courageous path of recovery.
The walk will take place from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, August 31,at Fountain Park in Van Wert, marking the end of Overdose Awareness Month and leading into Recovery Month and Suicide Prevention Month — a time when grief, healing, and hope come together.
The day will include:
- Heartfelt guest speakers sharing stories of loss, love, and resilience.
- Memorial photo displays honoring cherished loved ones.
- Resource booths to connect individuals and families with support and healing.
- Free Narcan distribution.
- Fun, family-friendly activities to bring light and connection to a heavy but hopeful day.
“We walk for those we’ve lost, for those still fighting, and for those who continue to choose recovery every day,” said a representative from Tri County ADAMHS. “Tri County, together with a team of community members, believes that no one should have to face these struggles alone and that every step we take together is a step toward hope and healing.”
All are welcome, whether you come to honor someone you love, support a friend, or simply stand in solidarity with those affected.
For more information, to submit a memorial photo or to register as a vendor, contact info@tricountyadamhs.org.
POSTED: 08/19/25 at 7:16 am. FILED UNDER: News