HOPE Walk planned for August 31

VW independent staff/submitted information

Behind every statistic is a story. A mother, a father, a child, a friend – each life deeply loved and never forgotten.

This year, Tri County ADAMHS Board, along with a team of community members and organizations, invites everyone to come together for the first annual HOPE Walk — a powerful event to remember lives lost to addiction and suicide, support those still fighting, and celebrate every person walking the courageous path of recovery.

The walk will take place from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, August 31,at Fountain Park in Van Wert, marking the end of Overdose Awareness Month and leading into Recovery Month and Suicide Prevention Month — a time when grief, healing, and hope come together.

The day will include:

Heartfelt guest speakers sharing stories of loss, love, and resilience.

Memorial photo displays honoring cherished loved ones.

Resource booths to connect individuals and families with support and healing.

Free Narcan distribution.

Fun, family-friendly activities to bring light and connection to a heavy but hopeful day.

“We walk for those we’ve lost, for those still fighting, and for those who continue to choose recovery every day,” said a representative from Tri County ADAMHS. “Tri County, together with a team of community members, believes that no one should have to face these struggles alone and that every step we take together is a step toward hope and healing.”

All are welcome, whether you come to honor someone you love, support a friend, or simply stand in solidarity with those affected.

For more information, to submit a memorial photo or to register as a vendor, contact info@tricountyadamhs.org.