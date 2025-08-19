The Van Wert County Courthouse

HOPE Walk planned for August 31

VW independent staff/submitted information

Behind every statistic is a story. A mother, a father, a child, a friend – each life deeply loved and never forgotten.

This year, Tri County ADAMHS Board, along with a team of community members and organizations, invites everyone to come together for the first annual HOPE Walk — a powerful event to remember lives lost to addiction and suicide, support those still fighting, and celebrate every person walking the courageous path of recovery.

The walk will take place from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, August 31,at Fountain Park in Van Wert, marking the end of Overdose Awareness Month and leading into Recovery Month and Suicide Prevention Month — a time when grief, healing, and hope come together.

The day will include:

  • Heartfelt guest speakers sharing stories of loss, love, and resilience.
  • Memorial photo displays honoring cherished loved ones.
  • Resource booths to connect individuals and families with support and healing.
  • Free Narcan distribution.
  • Fun, family-friendly activities to bring light and connection to a heavy but hopeful day.

“We walk for those we’ve lost, for those still fighting, and for those who continue to choose recovery every day,” said a representative from Tri County ADAMHS. “Tri County, together with a team of community members, believes that no one should have to face these struggles alone and that every step we take together is a step toward hope and healing.”

All are welcome, whether you come to honor someone you love, support a friend, or simply stand in solidarity with those affected.

For more information, to submit a memorial photo or to register as a vendor, contact info@tricountyadamhs.org.

