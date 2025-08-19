Irvin B. Grone

Irvin B. Grone, 87, of Delphos, passed away Saturday, August 16, 2025, at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center.

He was born December 11, 1937, in Allen County to Frank and Evelyn (Rahrig) Grone. They both preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to Mary (Baldauf) Grone on June 1, 1957. She survives in Delphos.

Irvin Grone

Irvin is also survived by his children, Linda Coil, Roger (Sara) Grone, Cindy (Kevin) Michel, and Laurie (Ron) Culp all of Delphos, nine grandchildren, Phil (Meghan) and Matt (Sarah) Coil, Shannon (Aaron) Parkins, Jeff and Jason (Taylor) Michel, Rachel (Adam) Schroeder, Aaron (Brooke) and Josh Culp, and Zach (Daley) Grone; 11 great-grandchildren, Austin, Brynn, and Brady Coil; Olivia and Camden Coil, Crew Parkins, Sawyer, West, and Finley Michel, Delilah Schroeder, and Evelyn Culp, and sister-in-law, Ruth Grone.

Irvin was preceded in death by daughter, Marcia Grone; son-in-law, Steve Coil; brothers, George (Octavia), Elmer, and John; and sister, Irene (Virgil) Kaufman.

Irvin was a previous co-owner of Mary’s A & W Restaurant for 39 years. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, the Delphos Eagles Aerie #471, and the National Guard. Irvin enjoyed riding his Goldwing motorcycle, crop touring, visiting friends, and riding in his golf cart.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at St. John the Evangelist Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 19, with a Parish Wake Service at 7:30 p.m. at Harter & Schier Funeral Home, Delphos.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Catholic Church.