NSCC trustees get update on VW campus
VW independent staff/submitted information
It appears the Van Wert satellite campus of Northwest State Community College will be ready in mid-October.
During the regular monthly meeting of the NSCC Board of Trustees, which was held at Willow Bend Country Club last Friday, board members received an update on renovations at the former Kennedy Manufacturing building on E. Sycamore St. The 50,000 square foot structure had been vacant for approximately 15 years when it was purchased by NSCC in early 2022, at cost of nearly $500,000.
Alexander & Bebout representatives Sara Zura, Mike Cress, and Shawn Hovlid said some major milestones achieved in the renovation include gas line inspection, city water meter operation, main power, HVAC startup, and the beginning of needed elevator updates. The certificate of occupancy is expected to be issued on October 10, at which time campus operations can begin. The date aligns with the second 8-week fall semester classes, which begin on October 15. Interested students may apply for 8-week fall classes now at NorthwestState.edu/VanWert.
The board approved a tuition increase of $10 per credit hour, which is in alignment with the Governor’s approved state budget allowance. The resulting tuition rates, beginning with the spring, 2026 semester, will be $207.33 per credit hour for in-state students, and a total of $408.66 for out-of-state students. The board also approved using scholarship funds go offset the $10 per credit hour tuition increase, so as not to pass the expense on to students for the spring, 2026 semester.
In other action, the board:
- Approved the employment of Jim Lammers as Training Coordinator – Electrical & Automation, and Brynn Ballmer as Clerk-Bookstore / Retail & Food Services.
- Approved the promotion of Robert Duncan to Executive Director of Network Systems & Technology Support, and Krista Maassel to Administrative Assistant – Community & Workforce Development.
- Approved the transition of Jodi Adams to Custodian, and Tracy Hoffman to Executive Administrative Assistant – Vice President / Chief Information Officer.
- Approved miscellaneous student and course fees, that were previously approved by the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE).
- Accepted a Guard Shack for the Commercial Driver License students and instructors by Pepsi Company (approximate value: $2,000).
- Approved prohibition of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion practices policy (per Ohio Senate Bill 1).
- Approved the Duplicate Program Report for the Ohio Department of Higher Education.
- Approved suspending the Institutional Learning Outcomes (per Ohio Senate Bill 1).
- Approved amending the College Values Statement: People (“We believe in the power of teamwork, bringing people and communities together to excel.”)
- Approved miscellaneous employment contracts, and three resignations.
