NSCC trustees get update on VW campus

VW independent staff/submitted information

It appears the Van Wert satellite campus of Northwest State Community College will be ready in mid-October.

During the regular monthly meeting of the NSCC Board of Trustees, which was held at Willow Bend Country Club last Friday, board members received an update on renovations at the former Kennedy Manufacturing building on E. Sycamore St. The 50,000 square foot structure had been vacant for approximately 15 years when it was purchased by NSCC in early 2022, at cost of nearly $500,000.

Shawn Hovlid and Sara Zura from Alexander & Bebout provide an update on work at the satellite campus of NSCC. Photo submitted

Alexander & Bebout representatives Sara Zura, Mike Cress, and Shawn Hovlid said some major milestones achieved in the renovation include gas line inspection, city water meter operation, main power, HVAC startup, and the beginning of needed elevator updates. The certificate of occupancy is expected to be issued on October 10, at which time campus operations can begin. The date aligns with the second 8-week fall semester classes, which begin on October 15. Interested students may apply for 8-week fall classes now at NorthwestState.edu/VanWert.

The board approved a tuition increase of $10 per credit hour, which is in alignment with the Governor’s approved state budget allowance. The resulting tuition rates, beginning with the spring, 2026 semester, will be $207.33 per credit hour for in-state students, and a total of $408.66 for out-of-state students. The board also approved using scholarship funds go offset the $10 per credit hour tuition increase, so as not to pass the expense on to students for the spring, 2026 semester.

In other action, the board: