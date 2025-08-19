Students moving in at UNOH

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio campus will see a large influx of new students this month. UNOH will have nearly 450 students move in beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, August 21, through 3 p.m. Friday, August 22,

Monday, August 25, is the first day of classes for the College of Applied Technologies fall session. Programs of study in the College of Applied Technologies include High Performance Motorsports, Automotive Technology, Diesel Technology, Hybrid/Electric Vehicle Technology, Agricultural Equipment Technology, Robotics & Automation Technology, Construction Equipment Technology, and HVAC/R Technology.

In September, approximately 150 more students enrolled in the Colleges of Business, Health Professions, and Occupational Professions will move in. Their fall quarter classes start on September 15. This year, students are traveling in from 44 different states and 15 countries.

As students move in, they will be assisted by UNOH RACER leaders, faculty, and staff throughout the day. Incoming students are also invited to special events all weekend long at Racers Station to help them meet one another and make new friends before classes begin.

Roughly 3,000 students are slated to attend the University of Northwestern Ohio this fall, with 1,250 students living in campus dorms this year. According to the Allen Economic Development Group, the University of Northwestern Ohio impacts the local economy by more than $250 million every year.