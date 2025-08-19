VW independent volleyball roundup

Crestview 3 Paulding 2

PAULDING — It wasn’t easy but the Crestview Lady Knights opened the 2025 volleyball season with a five set thriller at Paulding, 23-25, 13-25, 25-15, 25-16, 15-12 on Tuesday.

Nora Perkins was 18-of-18 serving with an ace, Kaci Gregory was 23-of-26 with a pair of aces, Ayla Kreischer was 12-of-14 with two aces, and Lillie Best and Lydia Grace were each 15-of-16 with an ace. Kaci Gregory had a team high 15 kills, Haley McCoy added 13, and Best finished with a dozen kills. Emily Lichtle and Perkins had 27 and 21 digs respectively, and Grace finished with 19 digs.

Crestview (1-0) will host New Bremen Thursday night. JV start time will be 5:30pm.

Lincolnview 3 Van Wert 0

At Van Wert High School, Lincolnview swept Van Wert 25-8, 25-12, 25-11 Tuesday night. Stats were not immediately available.

The Cougars will begin WBL play at home against Elida on Thursday, while Lincolnview will host Wayne Trace.