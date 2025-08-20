2025 Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 1

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The 2025 high school football season is upon us and Pigskin Pick’Em is back for its ninth season on the VW independent Sports page. For those not familiar with the feature, here’s how it works – it’s pretty simple. Each week I’ll try to predict the winners of games involving teams from the Western Buckeye League, Northwest Conference, Green Meadows Conference, and the Midwest Athletic Conference, along with Lima Sr. Last year, my record was 200-47 (80.9 percent). Each year, my goal to pick at least 80 percent of the games correctly.

Since everyone is playing a non-conference game this week, the schedule is large, with 31 games. The first week is always the toughest, simply because of teams with new personnel, new matchups, etc., but here goes anyway. On to this week’s picks.

Celina at St. Henry

What a way to start the 2025 season. Last year, Celina played Columbus South (0-10) in the opener and won handily 55-13, while St. Henry faced a different WBL school, St. Marys Memorial and lost 33-14. This game should be much closer. Both teams had up and down seasons last year, with Celina finishing 6-5 and St. Henry 7-5. My first inclination was to pick Celina and as I’m writing this, I still feel that way, sort of. However, there’s that nagging voice that says don’t pick against a MAC school playing at home. I’m heeding that thought.

The pick: St. Henry

Clay at Wapakoneta

In 2021, 2022 and 2023, the Redskins opened with Marion Local. Last year it was Toledo St. John’s. This year, it’s the Clay Eagles, a school near Toledo. Clay, a Division II school, was 8-3 last year but graduated some key starters. Wapakoneta returns a ton of talent from last year’s 12-1 team and the Redskins are considered a title contender in Division III. It’s going to be a huge challenge for Clay to pick up a win in Auglaize County. I’m going with the Redskins.

The pick: Wapakoneta

Crestview at Parkway

When the two team met in last year’s season opener, Braxton Leeth ran for five touchdowns and the Knights ran away with a 49-7 victory. Crestview returns a good amount of starting experience while Parkway remains a bit on the young side. I’m not saying it’ll be 49-7 this year but I do like the Knights in this one.

The pick: Crestview

Napoleon at Defiance (Thursday)

These two teams have played over 100 times, including last year’s 35-34 game, won in overtime by Napoleon. I’ll be very surprised if this year’s game is that high scoring, simply because both teams lost a lot of offensive talent to graduation. This should be a competitive game though and one that should be close. After some back-and-forth on my part, I’m going with the Wildcats by a very slim margin.

The pick: Napoleon

Van Wert at Bryan

Bryan endured a 1-9 season in 2024 but the Golden Bears were able to give some younger players valuable varsity experience. Head coach Scott Staten is in year No. 2 of his rebuilding project and he wants his team to feature a strong running game. Meanwhile, Van Wert has a number of starters back, but a new quarterback in sophomore Zach Crummey. I don’t believe Bryan will be able to keep pace in this one. The Cougars have won seven straight against the Golden Bears and I’m confident they’ll make it eight straight Friday night.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

Ayersville at Delta: Delta

Benjamin Logan at Bluffton: Bluffton

Coldwater at Valley View: Coldwater

Columbus Grove at Pandora-Gilboa (Thursday): Columbus Grove

Delphos Jefferson at Evergreen: Evergreen

Delphos St. John’s at Lehman Catholic: Delphos St. John’s

Edon at Edgerton: Edon

Fairview at Wauseon: Fairview

Fort Loramie at Minster: Minster

Indian Lake at Bath: Bath

Kenton at Eastwood: Eastwood

Liberty Center at Tinora: Liberty Center

Lima Sr. at Piqua: Lima Sr.

Montpelier at Antwerp: Antwerp

New Bremen at Wayne Trace: New Bremen

Newark Catholic at Allen East: Allen East

Ottawa-Glandorf at Liberty-Benton: Liberty Benton

Patrick Henry at Hicksville: Patrick Henry

Ponitz Tech at Fort Recovery: Fort Recovery

Shawnee at Lima Central Catholic (Thursday): Lima Central Catholic

South Adams (IN) at Marion Local: Marion Local

Spencerville at Anna: Anna

St. Marys Memorial at Galion: St. Marys Memorial

Swanton at Paulding: Paulding

Toledo Rogers at Elida: Elida

Versailles at Milton-Union: Versailles