Huse, Renner crowned 2025 Junior Fair King and Queen

Pictured above from left to right are this year’s Jr. Fair Queen runner-up Lexi Hoaglin, Jr. Fair Queen Elyssa Renner, Jr. Fair King Korbyn Huse and Jr. Fair King runner-up Drew Baldauf. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A pair of Lincolnview High School students have been chosen as this year’s Van Wert County Junior Fair King and Queen. In fact, the Lancers made it a clean sweep, as two other Lincolnview students were named as runners-up in the competition.

Korbyn Huse and Elyssa Renner were crowned during the annual coronation ceremony held Wednesday night at the Junior Fair Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. They’ll reign over the 169th annual Van Wert County Fair, which begins next Tuesday, August 26, and runs through Labor Day Monday, September 1.

The son of Jared and Courtney Huse, Huse is a junior at Lincolnview High School and a College Credit Plus student through the University of Findlay. His school activities include FFA, Student Council, Band, Service Club, Science Club, class officer duties, and the Livestock, Interviewing, and Soil Judging Teams. Outside of school, he is a Junior Fair board member, participates in Twisted Powerlifting, and is a member of the Moulton Trap Shooting Team. A former Jr. Fair Poultry and Beef Prince, he has also served as vice president of Hoaglin Farmers 4-H and treasurer of the Van Wert County 4-H Exchange Club. Representing Hoaglin Farmers and Lincolnview FFA, Huse has exhibited beef breeding, market steers, dairy feeders, poultry, sheep, and more.

Renner, the daughter of Dennis and Maria Renner, is a senior at Lincolnview High School where she is involved in FFA, cross country, track, FCA, Service Club, and National Honor Society. Outside of school, she serves as president of the Junior Fair Board and as a mass server at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. In her FFA chapter, she has served as reporter and is the current president. Representing Lincolnview FFA, Renner has exhibited dairy feeders, dairy steers, breeding sheep, furniture restoration, and cake decorating projects.

Drew Baldauf, the son of Tony and Amy Baldauf and a junior at Lincolnview High School and Vantage Career Center was chosen at the Junior Fair King runner-up. Lexi Hoaglin, the daughter of Kayla Hoersten and Adam Hoaglin and a senior at Lincolnview High School was named Junior Fair Queen runner-up.

Ten others were crowned during Wednesday night’s ceremony.

Dairy Feeder Princess: Avery Zielke (Lincolnview)

Equine Princess: Breanna Pohlman (Delphos St. John’s)

Goat Princess: Cassidy Rank (Lincolnview)

Poultry Princess: Hailey Logan (Crestview)

Poultry Prince: Xavier Williamson (Crestview)

Project Princess: Mackenzie Kreischer (Crestview Middle School)

Rabbit Princess: Deanna Dearing (Lincolnview)

Sheep Princess: Alli Thachter (Crestview)

Swine Princess: Ellie Mueller (Lincolnview)

Swine Prince: Aiden Kroeger (Delphos Jefferson)

Others that took part in the competition were Aubree Mills (Crestview Middle School), Delana Rank (Lincolnview), Addison Roehm (Van Wert), Andrie Schaadt (Lincolnview Middle School), Gracie Schaadt (Lincolnview), and Josie Williamson (Crestview).