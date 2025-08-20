Older marriage licenses being scanned

VW independent staff

A reminder that the Van Wert County Probate Court is currently unable to generate certified marriage license requests for marriages prior to 1993. Court officials anticipate they will be able to resume certified marriage license requests for all marriage licenses on September 2.

“We are having marriage licenses prior to 1993 scanned which will make them easier for the public to access,” Court Administrator Suzi Kallas said. “Additionally, we must retain marriage licenses permanently and having them scanned will protect and preserve them from natural disaster situations and normal deterioration.”

Anyone with questions should call 419.238.0027.