VW independent golf roundup

Cougars, Lancers and Big Green in tri-match

Van Wert, Lincolnview and Ottoville met at Willow Bend for a tri-match on Wednesday, and the host Cougars split their matches as Lincolnview edged the Cougars by one stroke and defeated Ottoville by 11 shots. The Lancers recorded a 158, the Cougars a 159, and the Big Green a 170.

Co-match medalist honors went to Zach Stoller and Griffin McCracken, who each shot a 37. Brock Stoller carded a 42 and rounding out the scoring was Carter Wright with a 43. Lincolnview had three players who shot a 39 – Jacob Guyer, Seth Brandt, and Chayse Overholt. Rounding out Lincolnview’s team score was a 41 by Jackson Ingledue. Ottoville’s Evan Altenbach was the runner-up medalist with a 38.

Crestview, Delphos Jefferson, Allen East compete

DELPHOS — At the Delphos Country Club, Allen East defeated Crestview 158-168 on Wedneday. While both are members of the NWC, it was considered a non-conference match.

Mathew Dealey was the match medalist with a 34. Chase Feasby fired a 42, followed by Logan Schlemmer (44) and Kash Lichtensteiger (48). Allen East was led by Levi Clum, who shot a 35. Delphos Jefferson played three individuals but was unable to have a complete team, which resulted in a forfeit. Isaac Rostorfer shot a 46 for the Wildcats, followed by Jacob Arend (48) and Austein Orendorf (50).