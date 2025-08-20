YWCA launching Purple Light Nights

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County invites all Van Wert County residents, businesses, and organizations to participate in the 10th annual Purple Light Nights campaign this October, in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This event aims to raise awareness of domestic violence, honor survivors, and remember those who lost their lives to abuse.

Purple is recognized internationally as the symbolic color for domestic violence awareness. Statistics show that 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men will experience some form of intimate partner violence, whether physical, emotional, financial, or psychological.

Throughout the month of October, the Van Wert County Courthouse, Municipal Court Building, and numerous local homes and businesses will be illuminated in purple as a visible reminder of the community’s commitment to ending domestic violence. These lights serve not only as a tribute to victims and survivors but also as a beacon of hope for those currently in abusive situations reminding them that help is available through YWCA Survivor Services.

“As this is the 10th year for Purple Light Nights, we hope Van Wert County residents and businesses will join us in making this awareness initiative the biggest and best one yet,” said Julie Schaufelberger, YWCA Outreach Coordinator.

Residents, organizations, and businesses are encouraged to purchase strands of purple lights to display on porches, in windows, or across landscaping. Each order includes a Purple Light Nights reusable yard sign. Lights can be purchased with a credit card here. Those who wish to purchase with cash or check should contact julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org. The final date to purchase is September 4.

As part of the awareness campaign, local volleyball and soccer teams will once again host domestic violence awareness games. Players will receive keepsake warm-up t-shirts, made possible by generous community sponsors including Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Advanced Insurance, Baker McClure Law and Title, Red Oak Realty (Amber Davis), and Superior Credit Union. Fans may purchase matching shirts or additional awareness gear, including NOT Today graphic tees, here. The final date to order shirts is August 31.

The YWCA Survivor Services Program provides emergency and long-term housing and support services for individuals impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. All services are available to anyone in need, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. A 24/7 confidential hotline is available at 567.259.9501.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County and the Van Wert County Foundation.