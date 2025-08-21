Bonnie L. Taylor

Bonnie L. Taylor, 90, of Middle Point, passed away on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at Homestead Assisted Living.

She was born January 4, 1935, in Scott, to Ronald and Lucille (Emmons) Kimmey. They both preceded her in death. On May 22, 1953, she was united in marriage to Marcus L. Taylor. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2016.

Bonnie is survived by children, Kathy (Ray) Ramsdell of Fayette and Steve (Regina) Taylor of Sebring, Florida; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Taylor of McComb; eight grandchildren, Bruin (Sue Creedy) Ramsdell, Andrea Jacobs, Michelle (Neal) Voress, Lacy (JJ) Tester, Jennifer (Phil) Hemmelgarn, Scott Rinehart, Nicholas (Cheyenne) Taylor, and Robert Taylor; 12 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and brothers, Dwaine (Shirley) Kimmey and Dennis (Maritza) Kimmey.

Bonnie was preceded in death by a son, Brad Taylor; great-granddaughter, Neekah Ritson; and sister, Wanda (Art) Brown.

Bonnie was a bookkeeper for Farmers Service for 23 years. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert and the Classy Hat Ladies. Bonnie enjoyed sewing her grandkids’ pajamas every year, making quilts for all of her family, square dancing, and being a snowbird for 14 years. She was an avid doll collector. Her tuxedo cat, Precious, was her joy and constant companion following her move to assisted living in 2020. Bonnie was a graduate of Van Del High School in 1953.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, August 24, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. Burial will be held privately in Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or CHP Hospice.