Retirees group to meet in September

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Chapter of PERI (Public Employee Retirees Inc.) will be holding its next chapter meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 10, at the Van Wert County Board of Elections, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert. The scheduled speaker is Kevin Mathews, director of the Van Wert County Council on Aging. Retired employees and guests are welcome. Join the local chapter at 9:30 a.m. for coffee and donuts and a time of fellowship.