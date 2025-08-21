Unemployment rates increase locally and statewide

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest unemployment figures from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services show a wide range in northwest Ohio.

For the second consecutive month, Van Wert County’s unemployment rate went up. From May to June it increased from 4.2 percent to 4.6 percent, then increased to 5.1 percent in July, according to figures released this week by ODJFS. It was slightly higher than the statewide average of 5.0 percent. The available labor force was 14,600 in July, with 13,800 employed.

Mercer County’s unemployement rate was unchanged from June, 3.9 percent, ranking it second lowest in Ohio. Putnam County’s jobless rate increased from 3.9 percent in June to 4.3 percent last month, but still tied for fourth lowest in the state with Union and Medina counties. Allen County’s unemployment rate was 5.7 percent and 4.6 percent in Auglaize County. It was 5.0 percent in Paulding County.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary July, 2025 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 3.8 percent in Holmes County to a high of 8.3 percent in Jackson County. Rates increased in 85 counties, and did not change in three counties.

Seven counties had unemployment rates at or below 4.5 percent in July. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Holmes, were: Mercer, 3.9 percent; Medina, Putnam, and Union, 4.3 percent; Geauga, 4.4 percent, and Delaware, 4.5 percent.

Eight counties had unemployment rates above 7.0 percent in July, primarily in southern and southeast Ohio, with one exception – Lucas County. The counties with the highest rates, other than Jackson, were: Meigs, 8.1 percent; Scioto, 7.7 percent; Lucas and Noble, 7.4 percent; Pike, 7.3 percent, and Athens and Vinton, 7.2 percent.