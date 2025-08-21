YWCA launches new video series

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County has announced the launch of a new five week video series, “Y it Matters with Allie,” featuring Van Wert native and community advocate Allie Clifton. This series will highlight the mission, impact, and future of the YWCA while offering real conversations about the vital work happening in our community.

Each week, viewers will gain insight into the programs, initiatives, and vision of the YWCA of Van Wert County, and discover why our work matters now more than ever.

The first episode introduces viewers to Kimberly Laudick, YWCA President/CEO, and Julie Burenga, Capital Campaign Chair, as they share the heart behind the organization’s capital campaign and explain how community members can help build a stronger, safer future for women, men, children, families, and the entire Van Wert County community.

“We are so excited to collaborate with Allie Clifton on this important series,” Laudick said. “Her voice and connection to our community will help us share not only what we do, but why it matters.”

The YWCA invites the community to follow along each week to learn about ongoing initiatives and see the direct impact of local support. Episodes can be viewed at www.ywcavanwert.org as well as on the YWCA’s social media platforms (Facebook: VW YWCA and Instagram: @ywca_vanwertcounty).