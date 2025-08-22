1220 to return to local airwaves soon

VW independent staff

There’s good news for fans of local radio station WERT 1220AM – the station should be back on the air on the AM side of the dial sometime next week.

The radio station’s AM transmitter was damaged during a strong wind storm in mid-June. Shortly afterward, station owner Chris Roberts said repairs were expected to take some time and were dependent on parts delivery. Now, a new state-of-the-art transmitter is arriving very soon and according to Roberts, once installed, it should produce a louder, more clear sound.

In the meantime, listeners of WERT 1220AM can continue listen to WERT 104.3FM, which transmits the exact same local programming, but on the FM side of the dial via an FM translator. The programming includes live Van Wert Cougars football games. Listeners can also stream WERT online by clicking the WERT icon at the top of the VW independent, or by telling their Alexa device to “play WERT”. The radio station is also available on various radio streaming services, including TuneIn Radio.