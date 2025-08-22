Football Friday scoreboard Week No. 1
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, August 22.
Allen East 29 Newark Catholic 26
Anna 55 Spencerville 0
Bath 50 Indian Lake 21
Bluffton 33 Benjamin Logan 30
Coldwater 48 Valley View 48 OT
Crestview 61 Parkway 41
Delta 42 Ayersville 8
Eastwood 40 Kenton 21
Edgerton 41 Edon 14
Elida 38 Rogers 0
Evergreen 41 Delphos Jefferson 7
Fairview 34 Wauseon 28
Fort Recovery 44 Ponitz Tech 0
Galion 35 St. Marys Memorial 6
Lehman Catholic 58 Delphos St. John’s 36
Liberty-Benton 35 Ottawa-Glandorf 0
Liberty Center 42 Tinora 0
Lima Sr. 12 Piqua 7
Marion Local 56 South Adams 0
Minster 22 Fort Loramie 14
Montpelier 24 Antwerp 16
New Bremen 41 Wayne Trace 0
Patrick Henry 45 Hicksville 0
Paulding 55 Swanton 0
St. Henry 31 Celina 7
Wapakoneta 28 Clay 7
Van Wert 42 Bryan 7
Versailles 27 Milton-Union 6
Thursday games
Defiance 20 Napoleon
Lima Central Catholic 22 Shawnee 19
Pandora-Gilboa 22 Columbus Grove 21
