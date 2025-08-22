Football Friday scoreboard Week No. 1

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, August 22.

Allen East 29 Newark Catholic 26

Anna 55 Spencerville 0

Bath 50 Indian Lake 21

Bluffton 33 Benjamin Logan 30

Coldwater 48 Valley View 48 OT

Crestview 61 Parkway 41

Delta 42 Ayersville 8

Eastwood 40 Kenton 21

Edgerton 41 Edon 14

Elida 38 Rogers 0

Evergreen 41 Delphos Jefferson 7

Fairview 34 Wauseon 28

Fort Recovery 44 Ponitz Tech 0

Galion 35 St. Marys Memorial 6

Lehman Catholic 58 Delphos St. John’s 36

Liberty-Benton 35 Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Liberty Center 42 Tinora 0

Lima Sr. 12 Piqua 7

Marion Local 56 South Adams 0

Minster 22 Fort Loramie 14

Montpelier 24 Antwerp 16

New Bremen 41 Wayne Trace 0

Patrick Henry 45 Hicksville 0

Paulding 55 Swanton 0

St. Henry 31 Celina 7

Wapakoneta 28 Clay 7

Van Wert 42 Bryan 7

Versailles 27 Milton-Union 6

Thursday games

Defiance 20 Napoleon

Lima Central Catholic 22 Shawnee 19

Pandora-Gilboa 22 Columbus Grove 21