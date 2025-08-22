Volleyball action!

Crestview’s Kaylee Owens goes up for a block attempt during Thursday’s non-conference volleyball match against New Bremen. The Cardinals won the match in straight sets, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17, dropping the Lady Knights to 1-1 on the young season. Haley McCoy had six kills, Emily Lichtle finished with nine assists and Kaci Gregory tallied eight digs and was 14-of-16 serving with three aces. Crestview will host another MAC opponent, Coldwater, Tuesday night. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent