VW independent recap: golf, volleyball

Golf

Van Wert boys win on tiebreaker

Van Wert hosted Bath at Willow Bend on Thursday for a varsity and junior varsity match and it was a close one all the way to the finish. The first foursome finished up in a tie at 83 total shots. Griff McCracken had a 40 to go along with Carter Wright’s 43. The Stoller duo, Brock (44) and Zach (38), lost a couple of shots to their counterparts but Noah Krites and Cal Byrum posted a pair of 42s to send the match into a fifth man tiebreaker. The four best scores from Zach Stoller, McCraken, Krites, and Byrum tallied 162 to tie Bath, but it was Wright’s 43 that put the Cougars in the win column as Bath ended up posting a 51 in the tie-breaker.

The Cougars improved their record to 2-1 in the WBL. Zach Stoller was the overall match medalist with his 38.

The JV team led by Beau Baer and Trevor Halke won 187-215.

Lancer girls compete at quad

PAULDING — Lincolnview finished second at a quad match at Auglaize Golf Club on Thursday.

The Lancers finished with a team score of 206, while Wayne Trace won with a 194 score. Paulding finished with a 212 and Hicksville recorded a 223.

Lainey Spear led Lincolniview with a 49, followed by Lilly Holdgreve (51) and Eme Renner and Grace Custer (53 each). Wayne Trace was led by match medalist Raegen McGarvey, who fired a 42. Hicksville’s Aleyah Keeley shot a 44 and Paulding’s Delaney Dachenhaus carded a 48.

Volleyball

Elida 3 Van Wert 0

In the WBL opener for both teams, Elida defeated Van Wert 25-12, 25-7, 25-11 on Thursday.

Amaya Dowdy and Bella Wise each finished with six kills for Van Wert. Maria Parrish led the Cougars with 10 digs and Brissia Ickes recorded eight assists. Ickes, Dowdy and Addison Wallace each had an ace.

Van Wert (0-3, 0-1 WBL) will travel to Kalida on Tuesday.

Football

Defiance 20 Napoleon 19

Lima Central Catholic 22 Shawnee 19

Pandora-Gilboa 22 Columbus Grove 21